Re-construction of Sahabdi Govt School remains incomplete for four years

RAJSHAHI, Dec 2: Re-construction of Sahabdi Government Primary School building in Godagari Upazila of the district has not been completed in four years.At present, classes are held in tin-shed house. Students' suffering is on the rise.The re-building of the school building began in 2019. But due to negligence of the contractor, its completion has been delayed. It was alleged against the contractor by the school authorities to the upazila engineer.Under second phase of government primary school infrastructure development project, the two-storey school building was projected at Tk 42 lakh 62 thousand and 326 in 2019-20 financial year. Tender was invited.The work order was given to Manha Traders on May 31 in 2020. According to the schedule, the construction was supposed to be completed within six months.The project financing was made by five organisations including the government of Bangladesh, World Bank, and Asian Development Bank. The work is being implemented by the LGED.A recent visit found that only paving of the building has been completed.A student of the school Babita Khatun said, "Classes are very bad. Rain drops water." She was echoed by another Runa.For several times, school authorities reminded the contractor of completing the work soon. But the contractor didn't pay heed to it.Later on, following a verbal complaint made with the LGED Office, the contractor has resumed the work about one week back.School Head Teacher Obaidul Haq confirmed the negligence by the contractor.When contacted over mobile phone for his comment, Contractor Md Milon didn't receive it.Upazila LGED Engineer Munsur Rahman said, "The school building work was suspended for many days. We hope the work will be completed within few days.