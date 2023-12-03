Farmer electrocuted in Barishal

BARISHAL, Dec 2: An elderly farmer was electrocuted in Agailjhara Upazila of the district recently.
The deceased was identified as Halim Sarder, 80, son of late Abdul Karim Sarder, a resident of Goila Village.
Local and the deceased's family members said Halim Sarder set up an electric trap to save his paddy seedbeds from rats.
However, he came in contact with lived electricity from that trap, which left him dead on the spot.
Later on, his body was recovered by police on Wednesday morning.
Sub-Inspector of Agailjhara Police Station Nur Alam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to police without an autopsy.
