PABNA, Dec 2: Veteran Journalist Sarker Arifur Rahman Arab, the founding general secretary of Bera Press Club and father of Bera Upazila Correspondent of Dainik Kalbela Arif Iftekhar Noyon, died of heart failure at his residence in Bera Upazila of the district at 9:30 pm on Wednesday. He was 71.His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Hatigara Central Eidgah Field of the upazila after Johr prayers on Thursday.Later on, he was buried at Hatigara Central Graveyard in the upazila.He left behind his one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.