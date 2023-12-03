Video
Sunday, 3 December, 2023
Home Countryside

69 detained on different charges in five districts

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A total of 69 people have been detained on different charges in separate drives in five districts- Joypurhat, Rajshahi, Khulna, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar, in recent times.

JOYPURHAT: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four people for reserving and selling pornography from Panchbibi Upazila in the district on Wednesday night.

The arrested men are: Russell Hossain, 39, Imran Hossain, 34, Sohag Babu, 20, and Abdur Rahim Sarder, 25.  

RAB-5 sources said on information, a team of the elite force from Joypurhat Camp CPC-3 led by its Company Commander Major Md Sheikh Sadiq and Squad Commander Senior ASP Md Rafiqul Islam conducted a drive in Atapara Bazar of Panchbibi Upazila at around 9:30 pm, and arrested them red-handed while they were selling pornography.  

After filing of a case with Panchbibi Model Police Station (PS), the arrested were handed over to police.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 56 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district recently.

Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police arrested 29 people in separate drives in the city from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning on various charges.

Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 17 had arrest warrant, four were drug addicts and the remaining eight were arrested on various charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the RMP official added.

On the other hand, RMP and DB Police arrested 27 people, in separate drives in the city from Monday night till Tuesday morning on various charges.

Md Jamirul Islam, additional deputy commissioner of RMP (Media), confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

Among the arrestees, 10 had arrest warrant, three were drug addicts and the remaining 14 were arrested on various charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrestees, the RMP official added.

KHULNA: Police arrested four members of the banned militant outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir including its regional commander from Khanjahan Nagor area under Harintana PS in the city recently.

The arrested are: Md Anisur Rahman alias Ruhul Amin Rocky, 36, the regional commander of the ban militant group, Md Shakil Ahmed, 26, Md Rizvi Azim Khan, 27, and Mehdi Hossain Salit, 24.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) Commissioner Md Mozammel Haque disclosed the matter in a press briefing held at the KMP headquarters in the city.

He said DB of KMP conducted a drive in Khanjahan Nagar area while they were holding a secret meeting at a house in that area and arrested them.

They also seized four laptops, six mobile phones, two pen drives, one ATM card, leaflets, militant books and various electronic devices, he added.

Rocky currently is a teacher of city's English medium Rosedale Intl school. Earlier, he was arrested thrice by Dhaka Metropolitan Police in militant cases in Gulshan PS and Vatara PS in the capital.

CHATTOGRAM: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested a local Jubo Dal leader from Chandgaon area of the city recently for his alleged involvement in police constable Amirul's killing on October 28 during BNP's grand rally in Dhaka.

Murad Chowdhury, general secretary of Chattogram North District Jubo Dal, was arrested around 1 am on Tuesday, said Nurul Afsar, senior assistant director of RAB-7.

Later on, RAB handed him over to the police, he said.

Jubo Dal leader Murad Chowdhury, along with his followers, took part in BNP's grand rally in Naya Paltan area of Dhaka on October 28, RAB informed.

COX'S BAZAR: At least 58 Rohingyas were rescued by police from the Marine Drive in Teknaf Upazila of the district recently when they were being trafficked to Malaysia.

Police also arrested four traffickers during the drive conducted near the beach area along Marine Drive at Hatiarghona Point, said Rafiqul Islam, additional superintendent of Cox's Bazar Police.

The rescued Rohingyas - nine males, 16 females and 33 children - were about to take a sea voyage Malaysia before they were detained by police, said Teknaf PS Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Osman Goni.

The arrested traffickers are: Md Yasin, 23, a leader of a human trafficking gang, Md Jubair, 35, Najir Hosson, 61, residents of Teknaf Upazila in Cox's BAzar; and Ramimul Islam Radid, 31, of Begumganj Upazila in Noakhali District, said OC Md Osman Goni.

The Rohingyas are the residents of different Rohingya camps in Ukhiya and Teknaf upazilas. They were lured by the promise of good jobs, he said.

Later on, these perpetrators traffic the victims to Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia using different international syndicates, the police official added.

According to the rescued Rohingyas, they paid Tk 40,000 each to the brokers and supposed to give Tk 2 lakh more once they reach their destination.

Assistant Superintendent of Police in Cox's Bazar Rafiqul Islam said they are further investigating the incident and trying to find all the perpetrators behind the crime.




