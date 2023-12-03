13 shops burnt in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, Dec 2: At least 13 shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Stadium market area in the district town early Saturday.It was known that the fire originated from a short circuit at a tea stall in the market and soon engulfed the adjacent 13 shops.Being informed, the Fire Service personnel rushed to the scene and with the help of Army men, police and locals, they managed to douse the blaze after two hours of attempts, said Md Billal Hossain, duty officer of Rangamati Fires Service Station.However, no casualties were reported in the incident and investigation is going on to ascertain the extent of damage, the official added.