Schoolgirl found hanging in Netrakona

NETRAKONA, Dec 2: Police recovered the hanging body of a schoolgirl from an abandoned room adjacent to her house in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Anika Debnath, 17, daughter of Sukumer Debnath of the upazila. She was a ninth grader of Durgapur Government Technical School and College.According to the deceased's family members, Anika went missing after she returned home from her school on Thursday afternoon.They searched for her in every possible area where she can go but could not trace her. On Friday morning, the deceased's mother found her hanging in an abandoned room beside their house.Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Netrakona Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Assistant Superintend of Police in Durgapur Akkas Ali confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report.