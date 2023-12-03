Prisoners suffer at Cumilla jail for accommodation crisis

CUMILLA, Dec 2: Mounting prisoners' suffering is continuing in the district central jail due to increasing accommodation crisis.According to official sources, the prison's accommodation crisis has turned worse and acute. Along with the increased pressure of prisoners, the number of prisoners has almost been double in the wake of recent inmate transferring from eight wards of a four-storey building, declared abandoned before.The untold suffering is haunting the life of hundreds of death-row convicts and criminals in terrorist-sabotage cases. On an average, more than three death-row inmates are kept in a condemn cell.Due to space shortage, prisoners are suffering staying and sleeping at nights.The jail suffering has turned serious also for the unwanted delay in the construction of few new buildings inside the jail. These were scheduled to be completed by June this year. But the time has been extended till June, 2025.According to sources at the central jail sources, the jail was established in 1792 on 67.08 acres of Chotara area in the city. Later on, in 1962, the jail was promoted to the central jail status.The jail is now the 231-year-old jail among the four central jails and 11 district ones in the country's eastern part. Its capacity is 1 thousand 742 prisoners.Most of the buildings are lying dilapidated and rickety. Prisoners are not getting desired services due to various problems, such as bed shortage and manpower.There is no division ward or hospital facility for women prisoners in the jail. There are 20 wards for male and female prisoners and two ones for the hospital.According to the hospital sources, on Sunday last, the total prisoners were 2 thousand 216 people in the prison including 107 women.In huddling conditions 106 male convicts, including 18 accused of militancy, and 9 female ones, sentenced to death, are kept in 36 condemn cells.Some wards have been dilapidated for years, said four prisoners, who were released recently, on condition of anonymity.The jail hospital is running in a tinned building.Executive Engineer of Public Works Department-Cumilla Mir Rasedul Karim said, the construction works of several residential buildings outside the reserved area of the prison are almost at the final stage.For the sake of security, it is not possible to work quickly there if you want, he added. He further said, after shifting the accused from some deplored buildings to other wards, the construction works have to be started after auctioning the old ones.Abdullah Al-Mamun, senior jail superintendent, said, many buildings inside the jail are old; all abandoned buildings will be demolished by turn; the number of prisoners is already increasing.The situation has to be managed by keeping prisoners in excess of capacity in each cell, and such problem will be no longer once the new buildings completed, the jail official maintained.