Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:49 PM
Southee heaps praise on Bangladesh spinners and Shanto

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208

New Zealand skipper Tim Southee credited Bangladesh spinners for applying pressure for a longer period, a thing that he believes as the reason for their crushing 150-run defeat to Bangladesh in the two-match series opening Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

"We'll reflect on the match but I think you look at the the way that the Bangladesh bowlers were able to apply pressure for a long period of time. I think we did it in periods, but we probably didn't do it for long enough.

And then you always, as a betting unit, you're always looking at partnerships," Southee said after the match on Saturday.

"I think Shanto's innings was a great innings, and one that obviously a very timely one as well, the situation of the game, so, there's many things you can look back on and as a side, you're just looking to improve and hopefully, learn from this and move forward in a few days time," he added.

New Zealand though knew well that the pitch will favour the spinners, they didn't take any extra spinner, rather bolstered their pace bowling department. However for that Southee had no regret.

"I have no regret (for the combination). I think, you look at the conditions, and you look at the squad you've got, and you pick your best 11.

You look at the bowling group and Kyle Jamieson has been a phenomenal performer for us, Ish Sodhi was the man of the series in the last series that he played, and Ajaz Patel has been a great bowler for us, and this part of the world as well.

So, I think you look at it at the start of the test, and you pick your strongest side, which you think is going to win you the game," he said.

New Zealand came straight to play the series after the World Cup where they moved to the semifinal. Most of their players had no opportunity to take rest before the series but Southee refused to raise it as a reason behind their defeat.

"There's been a number of fresh guys come in. They've been playing domestic cricket back home. Three or four of them have been there. We had a little bit of a break after the World Cup. But I think as players, you know that it's a busy schedule.

You know what's in front of you. You're trying to freshen up as well as you can. The guys were in good spirits before this.

It's been a long time on the road for some but that's part and parcel of being an international cricketer," Southee added.    �BSS




