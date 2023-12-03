Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian economy grew faster than expected on govt spending

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Dec 2: India's economy grew at a much faster pace than expected in the July-September quarter, helped by government spending and manufacturing, raising expectations that Asia's third-largest economy will outperform its own estimates for the full year.

The Indian economy expanded 7.6% in the September quarter, faster than the 6.8% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and the Reserve Bank of India's estimate of 6.5%.

The South Asian country continues to be one of the fastest growing major economies, amid western economies being squeezed by high interest rates and energy prices, and a slowdown in China.

The pace of growth was slightly slower than the 7.8% expansion India's economy saw in the previous quarter, helped by the comparison with a lower base the previous year.

The manufacturing sector, which for the past decade has accounted for just 17% of the economy, expanded 13.9% year-on-year in the September quarter, compared with a revised 4.7% in the previous three months.

"The buoyant growth is being underpinned by cyclical factors like robust corporate profits, a strong fiscal impulse ... and a boisterous financial sector," said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global.

Government spending rose 12.4% year-on-year in the July-September quarter compared to 0.7% contraction in the previous quarter.

Growth in capital formation, an indicator of investment, picked up pace to 11% year-on-year from 8% in the previous three months.

However, private consumption growth surprisingly slowed to 3.1% year-on-year from 6%.

"The data doesn't look that good on the consumption side... This is largely due to a weakness in rural demand and it is being reinforced by the low growth in the agricultural sector," said Suman Chowdhury at Acuite Ratings & Research.

Some economists and policy makers expect India to beat the government's growth projection of 6.5% for the fiscal year, even though the next two quarters could see some moderation due to tight monetary policy conditions beginning to impact demand.

"With a strong first half, full-year growth rates might be subject to an upward revision of 40-50 basis points compared to our present estimate," Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Bank said.

India Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran said strong tax collection suggests the economy might be doing better than what is being currently measured but he stuck to the government's 6.5% growth projection.

"We might be understating India's growth rather than overstating it," he said.

With the latest print, in the first half of the fiscal year India's growth averaged 7.7% between April-September.    �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft