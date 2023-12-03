KOICA to strengthen BD public body mgmt system

Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) is keen to strengthen capacity of public organization management system in Bangladesh.The interest was shown at a seminar co-hosted by the South Korean cooperation agency KOICA and public administration ministry in the capital on Thursday, a press release said.The seminar aimed at disseminating training knowledge on public organization management systems as KOICA has provided a 10-day comprehensive training to 19 Bangladesh Public Administration ministry's officials.Speaking at the seminar, KOICA Bangladesh Deputy country director Kang Hyun Suh encouraged the trainees for applying the gained insights in strategic planning and organizational development."The impact extends beyond individuals - it strengthens public administration of Bangladesh," she added.The training was conducted by Korean experts via online modality.Working under the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KOICA has been implementing Korea's grant aid and technical cooperation to support socio-economic development in Bangladesh since 1993.Every year, under Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) Program, KOICA awards invitational training and scholarships to Bangladesh government officials.