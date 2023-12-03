BGMEA's RBH holds courses on rights, EDD

The Responsible Business Hub (RBH), established by BGMEA with GIZ support, conducted two impactful training sessions titled "Training on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (EDD)."The sessions, held at BGMEA Complex recently, aimed at on boarding 25 factories, engaging 44 participants, to enhance their understanding of compliance with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, specifically focusing on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD), said a press release.BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over certificates to the participants who have completed the session.BGMEA Senior Vice President S. M. Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Faisal Samad, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Navidul Huq, and Rajiv Chowdhury and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammad Kamal Uddin were also present at the certificate handover ceremony held on November 30.The training, led by RBH, focused on capacity building for compliance, environment, and sustainability managers from diverse factories.These sessions equipped participants with valuable insights into terminologies and processes related to human rights and environmental due diligence. The trained factory managers are now capable of assessing risks within their operations and supply chains.This initiative will assist factories in establishing responsible policies, contributing to a more sustainable and ethical approach in Bangladesh's RMG sector.