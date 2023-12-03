Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA's RBH holds courses on rights, EDD

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Business Desk

The Responsible Business Hub (RBH), established by BGMEA with GIZ support, conducted two impactful training sessions titled "Training on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (EDD)."

The sessions, held at BGMEA Complex recently, aimed at on boarding 25 factories, engaging 44 participants, to enhance their understanding of compliance with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, specifically focusing on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD), said a press release.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over certificates to the participants who have completed the session.

BGMEA Senior Vice President S. M. Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Faisal Samad, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Navidul Huq, and Rajiv Chowdhury and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammad Kamal Uddin were also present at the certificate handover ceremony held on November 30.

The training, led by RBH, focused on capacity building for compliance, environment, and sustainability managers from diverse factories.

These sessions equipped participants with valuable insights into terminologies and processes related to human rights and environmental due diligence. The trained factory managers are now capable of assessing risks within their operations and supply chains.

This initiative will assist factories in establishing responsible policies, contributing to a more sustainable and ethical approach in Bangladesh's RMG sector.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft