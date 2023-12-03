Video streaming smartphone vivo Y27s launched

Promising seamless experience in gaming or video streaming, global smartphone giant vivo has introduced its latest mid-range powerhouse vivo Y27s in Bangladesh.Similar to the gaming experience of 'Call of Duty' in the Y series, this new smartphone not only enhances gaming but also addresses battery life concerns through efficient charging, says a press release.This new smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and a 44-watt powerful flash charger. Through this, the smartphone can be fully charged in less than an hour. The price of the vivo Y27s is set at Tk 22,999.With a full charge, the vivo Y27s can support continuous music playback for 18 hours, uninterrupted YouTube video viewing for up to 20 hours, and hassle-free enjoyment of Instagram or YouTube reels for a solid 12 hours.The vivo Y27s smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor and operates on the Funtouch OS 13 operating system. This combination enables an immersive gaming experience for heavy-duty fan favourites like 'Call of Duty,' 'Shadowgun,' and 'Brawl Stars,' -- a rare ability in the mid-range market. Vivo Y27s can sustain continuous gaming for up to 6 hours on a single charge.The vivo Y27s features Extended RAM technology 3.0, providing 8GB of RAM. Additionally, there is an option to expand the RAM by another 8GB. The smartphone comes with 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 1 terabyte.A true powerhouse, the vivo Y27s effortlessly handles over 25 apps simultaneously without lagging, adapting to the dynamic digital landscape.Available in Burgundy Black and Garden Green colors, vivo Y27s features a dual-camera ring design, fantasy frame on the back side. With a 2.5D flat frame, the smartphone weighs just 192 grams, and its thickness is only 8.17 mm, providing a comfortable grip.The backside of the vivo Y27s is equipped with a matte surface glitter AG glass, ensuring resistance against fingerprints and scratches, enhancing the overall durability and aesthetic appeal.The vivo Y27s boasts a 6.64-inch multi-touch capacitive LCD display with a resolution of 2388 x 1080. This Full HD+ display offers a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a fantastic visual experience for watching video content.With a pixel density of 394 PPI and 99% NTSC color gamut, the display ensures vibrant and accurate colors, enhancing the enjoyment of video content.On the camera front, the vivo Y27s features an 8-megapixel front camera and an impressive 50-megapixel rear camera, promising delightful photography experiences. The 2-megapixel bokeh lens adds a touch of artistry to selfies or portrait photography.