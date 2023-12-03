bKash wins Mastercard Excellence Awards

bKash, has won the 'Excellence in Mastercard Digital Business 2022-23' award for its contribution to improving the living standard of people and the economy through the innovative 'Add Money' service. By using this service, customers can add money from card to bKash 24/7 from anywhere as per their need.The 5th edition of 'Mastercard Excellence Awards' was given in 17 categories on the basis of contribution to financial transactions in the FY 2022-23.At a recent event, Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash; and Adnan Kabir Rocky, Head of Banking Partnership & Operations of bKash; received the award from Dr. Atiur Rahman, Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank; and Helen LaFave, Charge d' affaires at the US Embassy in Dhaka, says a press release.Md. Sharafat Ullah Khan, Director of the Payment Systems Department at Bangladesh Bank; Md. Motasem Billah, Director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md. Sarwar Hossain, Director, Foreign Exchange Policy Department, Bangladesh Bank and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Country Manager, Mastercard Bangladesh; were also present during the event.bKash has constantly been investing in technological innovation to improve services and deliver them to the doorsteps of customers all across the country.With secure and time-saving digital financial services, bKash has brought freedom and efficiency to customers' daily transactions. By doing so, bKash has become the synonym for digital transactions to the masses.