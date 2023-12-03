Video
realme launches Screen Discount for select smartphones

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Business Desk

Youth-favorite brand realme has recently brought in "Screen Discount" offer for their users and fans, which can be availed from their authorized service centers.

Lucrative discounts for display replacement for select smartphone models are available under this offer. Users can avail discounts of up to 50% on smartphone display replacement, says a press release.  

Customers can enjoy this offer from any service center located around the country. Before visiting any particular outlet, customers are advised to check the availability of display of certain models. To know about your nearest realme service center location, visit: https://www.realme.com/bd/support/services.

This offer is valid for select models. The models are: realme 9 Pro 5G, realme 9i, realme C33, realme C21Y, realme C25-Y, realme C31, realme narzo 50A Prime, realme C35, realme C30, realme C25s, realme 8 5G, realme 6i, realme GT Neo2, realme C21, realme C20, realme narzo 50, realme 7i, realme C15 Qualcomm Edition, realme C17, realme C25, realme narzo 30A, realme C30s, realme narzo 20, realme C11, realme 5i, realme 7 Pro, realme 8, realme GT Master Edition & realme C3.

For the interested users, it is mentionable that this particular offer is valid for realme's official smartphones only. There is also opportunity for the customers to use realme authorized collection points to send their device to realme authorized service center.




