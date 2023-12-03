CCCI, BSTI put light on scanning imported goods at ports

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 30: A joint meeting of BSTI (Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution) and The Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) was held at the Bangabandhu Conference Hall of the World Trade Center on Thursday.Aimed at resolving the existing limitations of BSTI in checking imported goods through Chattogram port, the meeting was presided over by CCCI President Omar Hazzaz.It was attended among others by BSTI Dhaka Director Engineer Md Nurul Islam, C&F Agents Association Custom Affairs Secretary Ashraful Haque Khan Swapan, Port Affairs Secretary Liaquat Ali Howlader, Finance Editor Mohammad Saifuddin, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association Chattogram Metropolitan President Salamat Ali, Chattogram BSTI Deputy Director and Head of Office Md Mazharul Haque Deputy Director (Chemistry) Tapas Mallick, Deputy Director (Materials) ASM Faisal, Assistant Directors Noor Mohammad Mostafa and Md Mostak Ahmed.Omar Hazzaz sai: 'Businesses always work with the government and all departments in a cooperative spirit to play a role in the economic development of the country. He requested the BSTI Director to take into consideration the proposals to solve the various problems raised by the traders.'BSTI Director Engineer Md Nurul Islam said 'Currently BSTI is providing services to traders with limited infrastructure, machinery and manpower. All these restrictions will be removed if the ongoing project is implemented in the next few months.'