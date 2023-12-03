GPH Ispat, Rotary Club hold welfare activities for poor

Video
Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 2: GPH Ispat Limited extended support to Rotary Club of Chattogram Aristocrat in holding a daylong welfare activities for the local underprivileged people, on Thursday.

The event was held on Friday to mark the Chartered Day of the Rotary Club on December 1, Thursday at Kumira, Sitakunda.

GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul, Rotary District Governor Engineer Matiur Rahman, District First Lady Samina Islam, Rotary District Governor Nominee Dr Moinul Islam Mahmud, Chartered President Mustafa Ashraful Islam Alvi and President of Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat Rtn Sadman Syka Sefa  and  dist. Secretary Rtn Akbar Hossain, dist.

Treasurer Rtn Asadul Haque, dist. Executive secretary Rtn Shamsul Alam Ripon inaugurated the function by cutting the cake in the morning.

GPH Ispat Additional Managing Director Mohammad Almas Shimul said that as part of corporate social responsibility, GPH distributed free oxygen during COVID 19, every year it arranges medical camps for the distressed people of the nearby areas. He applauded such social works of the Rotary Club.

The day long activities include distribution of blankets among the needy, free child health checkup, cancer screening program, kidney awareness program, male child circumcision, girl child ear piercing and pendant distribution.

All these activities were held with the support of Rotarian doctors including Maa O Shishu Hospital Assistant Professor Dr. Rtn. Fazal Karim Babul, Assistant Professor PP Rtn Dr. Kamal Hasan Jewel, club immediate PP Zainal Abedin Muhuri.

The Rotarians visited world-class, state-of-the-art plant of GPH Ispat and praised its earthquake-resistant, cost-effective new products B600CR and B600DR.

At the end of the program Chartered President Mustafa Ashraful Islam Alvi and Rotary Club of Chittagong Aristocrat President Rtn Sadman Saika Shefa thanked the Rotarians of the club and GPH authorities for the smooth completion of the entire event.




