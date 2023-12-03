Mercantile Bank donates agri machinery at Keraniganj

Mercantile Bank PLC donated agricultural machinery a Abdullahpur in South Keraniganj, Dhaka on Saturday.Five power tillers had been distributed to 5 Farmers of Keraniganj area from the special CSR fund of the Bank, says a press release.M. Amanullah, Sponsor Director of the bank and Chairman of Mercantile Exchange House (UK) Limited handed over the power tillers to the Farmers as the chief guest.A programme held at Bank's Abdullahpur Branch premises. Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury presided over the ceremony and Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Consort Flxipack Limited, Sheikh Awsafur Rahman, Senior Advocate of Bangladesh Supreme Court were present as special guests.Mohammad Shafruzzaman Khan, FVP and Head of Agriculture Credit Division, Md Sana Ullah, FVP and Head of Abdullahpur Branch, Bank's senior officials and the farmers were also present on the occasion.