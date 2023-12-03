Berger renovates Balaka executive lounge at HSIA

Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Terminal has achieved a dynamic collaboration with Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd and Intercontinental Dhaka, leading to the grand unveiling of the elegantly renovated lounge on Thursday, says a press release.The inauguration ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of Chief Guest Md. Mokammel Hossain, Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism (MOCAT) and Chairman of Bangladesh Services Limited, Guest of Honor, Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman BBP, BSP, BUP, NDU, AFWC, PSC, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), Mohammad AtiqurRahaman, Managing Director, Bangladesh Services Limited, S.M. Tarikul Islam, Company Secretary, Bangladesh Services Limited, and the visionary leaders of Berger Paints.Rupali Chowdhury, the Managing Director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, underscored the profound significance of this transformative project, stating, "An airport serves as a nation's gateway, and our mission is to ensure that international visitors form a positive first impression of Bangladesh through the newly revamped Balaka Lounge."Earlier this year, Berger Design Studio, the avant-garde arm of Berger Paints, secured the opportunity to revamp the sprawling 10,000-square-foot Balaka Executive Lounge on the airport's second floor.The team at Berger Design Studio executed an ingenious aesthetic design, seamlessly integrating Bangladesh's cultural richness with the storied heritage of InterContinental Dhaka.The result is a rejuvenated space that not only captivates but also serves its purpose with unparalleled functionality.Berger Design Studio, launched in December 2022, committed to democratize interior design business nationwide.Comprising a team of seasoned interior designers and architects, Berger Design Studio provides Berger Design Studio provides complete interior solution in a professional manner at an affordable rate, offering bespoke solutions that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality.This collaboration marks another milestone in our journey to redefine spaces and create lasting impressions.