Emirates Transport and Logistics Company of the year

Emirates has earned it the coveted Transport and Logistics Company of the year accolade at the Gulf Business Awards 2023. The win underscores the airline's long-standing commitment to offering the very best experiences in the sky and on the ground, across every cabin class.Sheikh Majid Al Mualla, Divisional Senior Vice President International Affairs at Emirates received the award at a ceremony held at the Palazzo Versace hotel recently, says a press release.The Gulf Business Awards are the region's most prestigious recognition for businesses, brands, leaders, and entrepreneurs across industry verticals that range from banking, finance and investment, construction and real estate to healthcare, transport and logistics, technology, retail, and hospitality.Nominees are evaluated and judged on criteria such as innovation, growth, financial results, product quality, service delivery, and corporate social responsibility. A judging panel of industry leaders then choose winners based on the votes received via public voting.Sir Tim Clark. President of Emirates was also honoured with Transport and Logistics Business Leader of the Year and Business Leader of the Year at the Gulf Business awards.The awards recognise exemplary leaders who have demonstrated significant contributions to the growth of their respective industries and organisations.