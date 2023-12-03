Robi stands beside cyclone-hit Maheshkhali residents

Robi Axiata Limited has come forward with humanitarian assistance for the residents of Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar who got affected badly by the recent Cyclone, Hamun.Food support has been provided to 1,500 families in Maheshkhali recently as a part of the initiative, says a press release.The aid distribution program has been carried out in collaboration with the local administration of Maheshkhali. Each affected family has received essential dry food items, along with oral saline and purified water supply.Robi's Cluster Market Director of the Eastern Cluster, Mr. Ashraful Kabir; Regional Manager of Chattogram South, Mr. Nazmul Karim; Sales Manager in Cox's Bazar, Mr. Rayhan Ahmed was present at the program.