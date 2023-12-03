Joy says BD will develop AI, microprocessors

The government is planning changes that will help Bangladesh develop Artificial Intelligence and microprocessors as part of its vision for the transformation of "Digital Bangladesh" into a "Smart Bangladesh", Sajeed Wazed Joy says.The prime minister's son, who has recently resigned as her ICT affairs advisor ahead of the parliamentary election, also highlighted the plan to manufacture and export products like motherboards and smartphones.He took questions about the government's vision of a "Smart Bangladesh" and other topics from a young audience in the 51st session of "Let's Talk", a flagship programme of the ruling Awami League's Centre for Research and Information or CRI think tank.He said when the Awami League returned to power in 2009 with the promise to build a "Digital Bangladesh", the country did not even have proper internet."Now people have smartphones and 4G internet, digital service centres in every union. The country has become digital. Now it's time to move to the next level," he said."We're not thinking about digitalisation, but upgradation. For example, we've targeted to develop AI expertise. We will build our own AI and use it for government work or education.""We will start doing research on designing microprocessors. We will export the electronic products, such as motherboards and smartphones, which Bangladesh imports and China exports now. This will be 'Smart Bangladesh'," Joy said. "We're moving forward step by step," he added. �bdnews24.com