Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Joy says BD will develop AI, microprocessors

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

The government is planning changes that will help Bangladesh develop Artificial Intelligence and microprocessors as part of its vision for the transformation of "Digital Bangladesh" into a "Smart Bangladesh", Sajeed Wazed Joy says.

The prime minister's son, who has recently resigned as her ICT affairs advisor ahead of the parliamentary election, also highlighted the plan to manufacture and export products like motherboards and smartphones.

He took questions about the government's vision of a "Smart Bangladesh" and other topics from a young audience in the 51st session of "Let's Talk", a flagship programme of the ruling Awami League's Centre for Research and Information or CRI think tank.

He said when the Awami League returned to power in 2009 with the promise to build a "Digital Bangladesh", the country did not even have proper internet.

"Now people have smartphones and 4G internet, digital service centres in every union. The country has become digital. Now it's time to move to the next level," he said.

"We're not thinking about digitalisation, but upgradation. For example, we've targeted to develop AI expertise. We will build our own AI and use it for government work or education."

"We will start doing research on designing microprocessors. We will export the electronic products, such as motherboards and smartphones, which Bangladesh imports and China exports now. This will be 'Smart Bangladesh'," Joy said.  "We're moving forward step by step," he added.  �bdnews24.com




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft