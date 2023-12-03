Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 December, 2023, 9:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart to give Tk 26 million for capacity-building of 25,500 farmers

Published : Sunday, 3 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Business Desk

StanChart to give Tk 26 million for capacity-building of 25,500 farmers

StanChart to give Tk 26 million for capacity-building of 25,500 farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) to boost quality of life, build resilience and drive productivity in rural farming communities.

As part of this joint effort, the Bank has launched two distinct agricultural interventions programme that will collectively help to meet the needs of 25,500 farmers. An agreement has been signed recently between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS in this regard.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Founder, Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) signed the deal.

Standard Chartered Bangladesh will contribute approximately BDT 26 million to implement both projects.

As part of the first initiative, the bank will collaborate with TMSS to distribute sampling of 125,000 fruit trees, medicinal and timber trees to 25,000 farmers of Bogura, Joypurhat, and Sirajganj.

and families in these areas currently face high rates of food insecurity and malnutrition. To combat this, the bank is also working with TMSS to supply farmers in these districts with a variety of vegetable seed to encourage homestead gardening.

This intervention will enable communities to build resilience, improve food security, ensure nutrition, and adopt sustainable practices.

The Bank's second programme with TMSS has been curated to bolster sunflower production in Bogura and Patuakhali. As part of this initiative, the bank will distribute 1,800 kilograms of sunflower seeds amongst 500 farmers.

The Bank will also provide resources for ploughing, fertiliser inputs, and pesticide to support farmers.

Beyond this, beneficiaries will also receive training on best cultivation practices; guidance on how to properly process oil; agri-processing machineries for sunflower seed crushing and oil production; and access to key6 stakeholders and market resources.
 
Experts consider sunflowers to be one of the most important oil seed crops due to high adaptability and seed oil content - making this intervention essential and highly relevant for farmers and producers across the nation.

Producing sunflower oil locally will also helps Bangladesh to save foreign currency through import substitution, which a priority for the nation.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


2.20 lakh Rajshahi farmers to get incentives for boro rice output
DSE elects new director
US proposes EV tax credit rules to curb Chinese inputs
India okays low-fare flights from NE to BD, Thai and Myanmar
Some 23.50 lakh taxpayers submit returns till Nov 30
Stocks keep gaining as blockade call largely ignored
ONE Bank launches e-Learning Management System
Citizens Bank re-elects Chairman of Executive Committee and Risk Management Committee


Latest News
Japanese football great Shinji 'Genius' Ono retires at 44
Nomination papers of 4 candidates rejected in Ctg-4
RAB arrests 820 for violence, sabotage since Oct 28
BNP fears election after failing in movement: Quader
16 MP aspirants out of 33 declared invalid in Khulna
EC mocks with people by saying violation of electoral code of conduct
Bus set afire in Gazipur
Tourist couple drowns while bathing in Cox's Bazar beach
Cyclonic storm Michaung likely to intensify further
Nomination papers of all JaPa candidates in Manikganj cancelled
Most Read News
Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis
Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya's son Dipu Chowdhury dies
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts country
Two hurt in crud bomb explosions in Farmgate
Ethical education must for all-round development
Rizvi leads torch procession at Agargaon
Bangladesh thrash New Zealand by 150 runs
AL announces rally in Dhaka on Dec 10
Deep depression likely to turn into cyclone today
Economics of a wedding feast!!!
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft