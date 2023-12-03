StanChart to give Tk 26 million for capacity-building of 25,500 farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh has partnered with Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) to boost quality of life, build resilience and drive productivity in rural farming communities.As part of this joint effort, the Bank has launched two distinct agricultural interventions programme that will collectively help to meet the needs of 25,500 farmers. An agreement has been signed recently between Standard Chartered Bangladesh and TMSS in this regard.Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered Bangladesh and Professor Dr. Hosne-Ara Begum, Founder, Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha (TMSS) signed the deal.Standard Chartered Bangladesh will contribute approximately BDT 26 million to implement both projects.As part of the first initiative, the bank will collaborate with TMSS to distribute sampling of 125,000 fruit trees, medicinal and timber trees to 25,000 farmers of Bogura, Joypurhat, and Sirajganj.and families in these areas currently face high rates of food insecurity and malnutrition. To combat this, the bank is also working with TMSS to supply farmers in these districts with a variety of vegetable seed to encourage homestead gardening.This intervention will enable communities to build resilience, improve food security, ensure nutrition, and adopt sustainable practices.The Bank's second programme with TMSS has been curated to bolster sunflower production in Bogura and Patuakhali. As part of this initiative, the bank will distribute 1,800 kilograms of sunflower seeds amongst 500 farmers.The Bank will also provide resources for ploughing, fertiliser inputs, and pesticide to support farmers.Beyond this, beneficiaries will also receive training on best cultivation practices; guidance on how to properly process oil; agri-processing machineries for sunflower seed crushing and oil production; and access to key6 stakeholders and market resources.Experts consider sunflowers to be one of the most important oil seed crops due to high adaptability and seed oil content - making this intervention essential and highly relevant for farmers and producers across the nation.Producing sunflower oil locally will also helps Bangladesh to save foreign currency through import substitution, which a priority for the nation.