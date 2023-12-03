Expatriate Awards launched at BD High Commission in Australia

The Bangladesh High Commission in Australia's Canberra launched the "Bangladesh Expatriate Awards" to recognise the contributions of Bangladeshi expatriates in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji.The Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday conferred nine expatriate Bangladeshis with the award for their lawful remittance sending, importation of Bangladeshi products, and contributions to art, literature, and research, according to a press release.Saddam Hussain Naeem, Mohammad Kazi Abdul Quader, Md Mahatab Uddin Khan, and Sifat Bin Azad were awarded for sending remittances legally, and Md Shahinul Islam, Mohammad Murad Yusuf, and Mostafizur Rahman Khan for importing Bangladeshi products.Additionally, Dr Mohammad Aziz Rahman and ABM Shaukat Ali were also awarded for their contributions to art, literature, and research.M Allama Siddiqui, Bangladesh high commissioner to Australia, presented certificates and crests to the awardees during a ceremony held on the occasion of National Expatriate Day.