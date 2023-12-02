26th anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty today

The 26th anniversary of the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord is today. The accord was signed on December 2, 1997, between the government and the Parbatya Chattogram Jana Sanghati Samiti (PCJSS) during the first tenure of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending bloody conflicts in three hill districts.The then Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Chief Whip Abul Hasnat Abdullah signed the agreement on behalf of the government, while Joritindra Bodhipriyo Larma (Santu Larma) signed on behalf of PCJSS.President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages marking the completion of 26 years of the signing of the historic agreement.Both the President and the Prime Minister extended their greetings to all people in the Chattogram hill districts on the occasion of the completion of 26 years of the covenant.In his message, the President called upon everyone to contribute more to the overall development of the country, including the hill districts.He recalled that the historic CHT Peace Accord was signed between the CHT Affairs National Committee and the PCJSS on December 2, 1997, at the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ending long-standing conflicts.The President hoped that CHT will move forward in development and progress in the continuation of the peace accord.In her message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina greeted the countrymen, especially the people of the three hill districts, on the occasion of the completion of 26 years of the historic agreement.She sought cooperation from all for the full implementation of the CHT peace accord, building a prosperous, happy, and peaceful 'Sonar Bangla' through socio-economic development of the hill regions.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina highlighted the significance of the accord, mentioning that it was signed without the mediation of any third party, aiming to stop bloody conflicts in the CHT.She emphasized that this peace accord brought an end to long-term racial skirmishes in the CHT region and established the trend of peace and development there.Sheikh Hasina outlined the historical context, stating that undemocratic governments after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had created divisions between the Bangalee and the hill people for self-interest, leading to instability in the region.Since coming to power in 2009, Sheikh Hasina's government has implemented massive development programs in various sectors to uplift the CHT region.The Prime Minister emphasized the government's commitment to resolving land disputes through the Land Commission and highlighted the ongoing development activities in the three hill districts through the Chattogram Hill Tracts Development Board and Hill District Councils.She concluded by stating that due to the timely steps taken by her government, CHT is no longer a backward locality.