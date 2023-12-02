AL candidates in 11 Ctg seats facing rivals from party

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 1: AL nominated candidates have been facing opposition from their own party leaders in 11 out of 23 constituencies in greater Chattogram including from four outgoing MPs who have failed to get party nomination.Sources said, the Awami League nominated candidates have been facing the opposition from their party leaders contesting as Independent in ten constituencies of Chattogram district and one constituency of Cox's Bazar district. Of them four outgoing MPs have also been contesting in the election as Independent candidates.According to Election Commission sources, Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) seat Awami League nominated Mahbubur Rahman Ruhel is facing opposition from Muhammad Giasuddin and Dilip Barua of Samyabadi Dal, In Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), Khadizatul Anwar Sony is facing opposition from Nazibul Basher Bhander of Tarikat Federation a partner of 14-party Alliance, Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) SM Al Mamun is facing outgoing MP Didarul Alam who failed to get party nomination, Ctg-5 (Hathazari) Abdus Salam is facing opposition from Barrister Aminul Islam Mahmud of Jatiya Party an alliance partner and outgoing MP and Syed M Ibrahim of Kallyan Party, Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), Noman Al Mahmud is facing opposition from Abdus Salam Treasurer of the city unit, Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali), Mohiuddin Bacchu is facing former CCC Mayor Manjur Alam and Farid Mahmud of City AL unit, Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga) M A Latif is facing Ziaul Huq Suman a leader city AL unit, Ctg-12 (Patiya), Motaherul Islam Chowdhury is the outgoing MP and Whip Shamsul Huq Chowdhury, Ctg-14 (Satkania-Cnadanaish) Nazrul Islam Chowdhury is facing M Abdul Jabbaer Chowdhury of AL; Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara), Abu Reza M Nadavi is facing MA Motaleb, President of Upazila Awami League and ANM Mihazur Rahman, Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) constituency Mustafizur Rahman is facing Mujibur Rahman CIP, and Chattogram district south unit treasurer and Mahmudul Islam Chowdhury of JP and former Mayor of CCC.From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) Salahuddin Ahmed is facing the opposition from outgoing MP M Jafar Alam.Meanwhile a total of 198 nominations have been submitted for 23 Jatiya Sangsad seats of Greater Chattogram on Thursday, the last date for submission for the ensuing 12th General Elections slated to be held on January 7.Of them a total of 148 nominations have been submitted for 16 constituencies of Chattogram district, 35 for 4 JS seats of Cox's Bazar district, 7 for one seat in Kagrachhari, 5 in Rangamati and 3 in Bandarban hill districts, according to Regional Election Officer M Yunus Ali.According to sources, Ctg-1 (Mirsarai) seat 8, Ctg-2 (Fatikchari), 12, Ctg-3 (Sandwip), 10 Ctg-4 (Sitakunda) 9, Ctg-5 (Hathazari) 10,Ctg-6 (Raozan) 5; Ctg-7 (Rangunia) 6, Ctg-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon), 13, Ctg-9 (Kotwali-Bakalia) 7, Ctg-10 (Double Mooring-Pahartali) 12,Ctg-11 (Port-Patenga) 9, Ctg-12 (Patiya), 10; Ctg-13 (Anowara) 7,Ctg-14 (Chandanaish-Satkania) 8, Ctg-15 (Satkania-Lohagara) 9, and Ctg-16 (Banshkhali) constituency 10.From four constituencies of Cox's Bazar district are; Cox's Bazar-1 (Chokoria-Pekua) 13; Cox's Bazar-2 (Moheshkahli-Kutubdia) 7; Cox's Bazar-3 (Cox's Bazar-Ramu) 6, Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) 9, from Khagrachhari 7, for Rangamati-5 and for Banderban-3.The candidates belong to 22 political parties including the ruling Awami League, Bangladesh Islami Front, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, Jatiya Party, Kallyan Party, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal, BNF, Progothishil Ganatantrik Forum, Trinamool BNP, NPP, and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu).The Commission has divided Chattogram into two parts, city and the district. Of them, six constituencies belong to the city and the rest 10 constituencies to district.Dr. Abul Basher Muhammad Fakhruzzaman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram has been appointed as th the Returning Officer 10 Constituencies of the district while the Divisional Commissioner Md Tofayel Islam has been appointed Returning Officer for 6 constituencies of the city.Among the 23 JS Seats of greater Chattogram, 16 in Chattogram district, 4 in Cox's Bazar and one each in Khagrachari; Rangamati and Banderban hill districts.