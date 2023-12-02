EC directs home ministry to transfer OCs

The Election Commission has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer all officers-in-charge (OC) of police stations across the country in phases before the 12th general election scheduled to be held on January 7.EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman said, On Thursday, the Election Commission sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.The letter said, "To conduct a free and fair general election EC has decided to transfer the Officers-in-Charge (OC) of all Police Stations. OCs who have discharged duties at their respective police stations for over six months should be transferred at first phase."The letter requested to take action in this regard as soon as possible.