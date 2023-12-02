Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EC directs home ministry to transfer OCs

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent


The Election Commission has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer all officers-in-charge (OC) of police stations across the country in phases before the 12th general election scheduled to be held on January 7.

EC Deputy Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman said, On Thursday, the Election Commission sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.  
The letter said, "To conduct a free and fair general election EC has decided to transfer the Officers-in-Charge (OC) of all Police Stations. OCs who have discharged duties at their respective police stations for over six months should be transferred at first phase."

The letter requested to take action in this regard as soon as possible.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


World Bank to operate 'loss and damage' climate fund
Cox's Bazar Express makes its maiden journey to Dhaka
COP28 draft calls for fossil fuels to be reduced or eliminated
BNP expels 15 leaders since poll schedule
26th anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty today
PCJSS fails to honour CHT peace accord commitments
AL candidates in 11 Ctg seats facing rivals from party
EC directs home ministry to transfer OCs


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft