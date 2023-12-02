EC begins scrutiny of 2,713 nomination papers

The Election Commission (EC) has started verification of the aspirants' applications for the 12th general election. Among the 2,713 applicants, 1,966 candidates from registered political parties and 747 are independent candidates.According to statistics, one fourth of the total candidates are independent. And 9 candidates will contest from each constituency.These nomination forms have been submitted from a total of 32 registered political parties.Jatiya Party nominated highest number of 304 candidates for the upcoming general election. Awami League has given the second highest number of 303 candidates.Zaker Party has submitted third highest nominations for 218 candidates and Trinamool BNP fourth highest for 151 candidates.Besides, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD-Inu) 91, Islami Oikya Jote 45, Islamic Front Bangladesh 39, Workers Party of Bangladesh 33, Krishak Sramik Janata League 34, Bangladesh Islami Front 37, Gano Front 25, Gano Forum 9, Jamiat-e-Islam Bangladesh 1, National People's Party 142 and Bangladesh Muslim League nominated 2 candidates for the election.Among other political parties Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan 13, Bangladesh Tariqat Federation 47, Jatiya Party (JP-M) 20, Bangladesh Samyabadi Dal 6, Democratic Party 12, Bangladesh National Awami Party 6, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh 14, Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (BSD) 1, Bangladesh Jatiya Party 13, Bangladesh Kallyan Party 18, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis 1, Bangladesh Muslim League (BML) 5, Bangladesh Sanskritik Mukti Jote 74,Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) 55, Bangladesh Congress 116, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) 49, Bangladesh Supreme Party 82 and 747 independent candidates.The verification and selection of these nomination papers will continue from Friday to Monday. Appeals against the Returning Officer's decision will run from December 5 to December 9.They will be settled in the Election Commission from December 10 to December 15. Candidacy can be withdrawn till December 17.Before the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, the parties should inform the names of their final candidates to the EC.Several political parties have fielded more than one candidate in one seat, including 5 seats of Awami League and 18 seats of Jatiya Party. The political parties have to confirm their nominations for these constituencies by December 17.After announcing the name of nominated candidates of political parties in these constituencies, the nominations of other candidates will be cancelled automatically.Those, among the registered parties, not participating in the election are Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), LDP, Khilafat Majlis, CPB, Bangladesh Biplobi Workers Party, Islami Andolan, Jamiat Ulamae Bangladesh, Insaniat Biplab, National Democratic Movement (NDM), Bangladesh Jatiya Samajtrantrik Dal (Bangladesh JSD), JSD (Rab), Basad, BJP, Bangladesh Muslim League (Hurricane), Gano Forum (faction) and Bangladesh NAP (Cow).