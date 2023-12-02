PM gets Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award

Video
Home Front Page

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award was conferred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, acknowledging her voice of leadership in championing the climate actions and a lead global advocate for vulnerable communities.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, supported by IOM and the UN system conferred the Award during a high-level panel on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai on Friday.

On her behalf, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, who is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the COP28 high level segment, received the Award, said a press release.

The UN General Assembly President Ambassador Dennis Francis and IOM Director General Amy Pope co-hosted the high-level panel.
Hasan also presented a key-note speech highlighting Bangladesh's initiatives under the leadership of PM Hasina to offset the climate change challenges, including construction of the world's largest multi-storied social housing project in Cox's Bazar for rehabilitating 4,400 families displaced due to climate impacts.

Addressing the high-level panel titled "Harnessing Climate Mobility for Adaptation and Resilience", he said it is high time to mainstream the issue of climate mobility into the global climate change discourse.

He also said Bangladesh had been highlighting the issue over the last few years, including through the two dialogues, organised in collaboration with IOM in Dhaka and Sharm El Sheikh last year.

Bangladesh is pleased that there is now a broad coalition of UN member states championing this issue.

The award is a significant international recognition of  Hasina and the country's continuous advocacy in addressing climate mobility and the challenges derived from it. Botswana, Suriname and Palau also received the award from Africa and the Pacific.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility works for cooperative and comprehensive solutions to addressing climate mobility collaborating with the United Nations system, regional intergovernmental organizations and development finance institutions.

During COP27, the award was given to five African Heads of State and Government as Climate Mobility Champion Leaders.    �UNB




