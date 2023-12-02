Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Blinken pushes Israel for truce extension, military operation in the same breath

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120

TEL AVIV, Dec 1: Visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday urged Israel to create safe zones for Palestinian civilians in Gaza before it resumes "major military operations" in the Hamas-ruled territory.

Speaking on the seventh day of a pause in fighting between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, Blinken also called for a further extension of the truce which included hostage and prisoner swaps and aid deliveries into the besieged Gaza Strip.

"Clearly, we want to see this process continue to move forward," he told reporters in Tel Aviv at the end of a visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank.

"We want an eighth day and beyond," he said.

The pause, due to expire early Friday unless an agreement to extend it is reached, has allowed the release of scores of Israeli and foreign hostages taken by Hamas in its deadly raid on southern Israel in return for Palestinian prisoners.     

Blinken was on his third trip to the region since violence erupted on October 7 with the Hamas attack that according to Israeli officials saw around 240 people kidnapped and left 1,200 dead, mostly civilians.

In response, Israel vowed to eliminate Hamas and unleashed an air and ground military campaign that the Hamas government says has killed more than 15,000 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians.  

Blinken told reporters Israel "must put in place humanitarian civilian protection plans that minimise further casualties of innocent Palestinians".

This, he said, should be "by clearly and precisely designating areas and places in southern and central Gaza, where they can be safe and out of the line of fire".

He said this meant avoiding further "significant displacement of civilians inside Gaza" as well as "damage to life (or) critical infrastructure like hospitals, like power stations, like water facilities".

"And it means giving civilians who have been displaced in southern Gaza the choice to return to the north as soon as conditions permit."

There should be no "enduring internal displacement", he said.

Blinken said Israel was "capable of neutralising the threat posed by Hamas while minimising harm to innocent men, women and children. And it has an obligation to do so".

He stressed "the imperative of the United States that the massive loss of civilian life and displacement of the scale that we saw in northern Gaza not be repeated in the south".

Earlier Blinken told Israeli leaders the truce was "producing results" and should continue.

"We have seen over the last week the very positive development of hostages coming home, being reunited with their families," Blinken said in his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

"It's also enabled an increase in humanitarian assistance to go to innocent civilians in Gaza who need it desperately.
"So this process is producing results. It's important, and we hope that it can continue."

In a statement released by his office, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had raised with Blinken a deadly shooting attack in Jerusalem on Thursday that was later claimed by Hamas, saying "nothing will stop us" from destroying the group.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


World Bank to operate 'loss and damage' climate fund
Cox's Bazar Express makes its maiden journey to Dhaka
COP28 draft calls for fossil fuels to be reduced or eliminated
BNP expels 15 leaders since poll schedule
26th anniversary of CHT Peace Treaty today
PCJSS fails to honour CHT peace accord commitments
AL candidates in 11 Ctg seats facing rivals from party
EC directs home ministry to transfer OCs


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft