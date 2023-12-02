Video
Five killed in road accidents in three districts

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Staff Correspondent


At least five people were killed and several others were injured in separate road accident in Gopalganj, Noakhali and Dhaka.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent added that two individuals were killed in separate incidents. Arun Pramanik, a 50-year-old laborer from Ratil village in Kashiani upazila, died on the spot after being hit by an unidentified truck traveling from Dhaka to Khulna at Bhatiaparamor around 5:30 am. He was returning home after finishing work at the Padma Bridge Rail Link project.
In another incident, auto driver Ripon Sikder, 30, was seriously injured after being hit by a three-wheeler in Gopinathpur on the Dhaka-Khulna highway around 10:00 am. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Kashiani Bhatiapara Highway Police inspector Abul Hashem Majumdar confirmed the news.

Our Noakhali Correspondent added that a mother and her daughter were killed and two others injured when a truck ran over a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw in Noakhali's Subarnachar upazila on Friday.

The accident happened at around 12 pm at Daroga Mor under Charjubli union on the Sonpur-Chairman Ghat road of the upazila.
The deceased were Shilpi Akter, 30, wife of Sukkur Mia, hailed from Purba Char Jabbar village under Charwapda union, and her daughter Sharmin, 2.

According to locals, a CNG-powered auto-rickshaw was going to Sonpur from Chairman Ghat around 11:30. On the way, when it reached at Daroga Mor, a truck coming from the opposite direction ran over the auto-rickshaw. Child Sharmin died on the spot.

Later, locals rescued the mother and took to Subarnachar Upazila Health Complex where she was declared dead by on-duty doctor. Charjabbar Police Station sub-inspector Aminul Islam confirmed the news.

A woman died after being hit by a motorcycle on Mogbazar flyover in the capital on Thursday night.  

The identity of the deceased could not be known. Shahadat Hossain, driver of the motorcycle, said that the accident occurred at around 11.45pm when the woman suddenly appeared in front of his bike.

The critically injured woman was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where duty doctor declared her dead.
Bacchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost said the body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy.



