Man held for killing 3 in Savar, hired to kill public rep in Tangail: RAB  

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent


The man, who was arrested in connection with the murder of three members of a family at Ashulia in Savar two months ago, was also plotting to kill a public representative in Tangail, according to the Rapid Action Battalion.

The authorities are scrutinising the information Sagar Ali gave them during questioning, RAB spokesperson Commander Khandaker Al Moin said at a media briefing in Dhaka on Friday.
On September 30, police recovered the mutilated bodies of a couple and their child from a flat in Jamgara area in Ashulia.
The RAB subsequently arrested Sagar and his wife, Ishita Begum, from Shafipur in Gazipur on October 2.

Later, the RAB said Sagar went to the house of Moktar Hossain alias Babul and Shahida Begum, both apparel factory workers, on the pretext of providing herbal treatment.

His motive was to make them unconscious by administering sleeping pills and loot their belongings. Unsatisfied with the money he found there, he slit the throats of Moktar, Shahida and their 12-year-old son.

Sagar had previously killed four other members of another family earlier in 2018. He was out on bail when he committed the latest murders, Moin said.



Man held for killing 3 in Savar, hired to kill public rep in Tangail: RAB  
