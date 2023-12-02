Election train running, can't be stopped by anyone: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the train of the 12th Parliamentary election is already running, and it won't stop until it reaches its destination, no matter how many obstacles come.He said it is a big success that 30 registered political parties are participating in the national election slated for January 7.Quader said, "Though BNP is not participating in the election as a party, 30 former MPs, including 15 central leaders [of the party, are taking part in the election. After a long time, a festive atmosphere is prevailing across the country. It's not about whether one or two parties participating in the election, now its more about the people's participation."The AL general secretary made the remarks during a press briefing at the Awami League central office in Dhanmondi. During the briefing, Quader criticised Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and TIB for their silence on "violence committed by BNP in the name of movement.""Neither TIB nor Shujan (Citizens for Good Governance) has said anything about the violence and terrorism that BNP is unleashing in the country in the name of the movement. But they talk about democracy and human rights," said the AL general secretary. Quader said, "In many countries, including Europe, Africa, and Latin America, elections are held in the absence of opposition parties. No one thinks these elections are illegal!""Because no one can say that elections will be illegal just because one or two parties don't participate where people's participation is ensured," he added.Regarding the Awami League leaders who are submitting nomination papers as independent candidates, the AL general secretary said, "It is not that everyone is participating in the election as independent candidates. We will monitor the development until December 16."Regarding the GSP benefits of the European Union, Quader said that tension is part of this friendship. "We need them. They need us," he said. AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the press briefing. UNB