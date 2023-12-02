Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Election train running, can't be stopped by anyone: Quader

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76

Election train running, can't be stopped by anyone: Quader

Election train running, can't be stopped by anyone: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said the train of the 12th Parliamentary election is already running, and it won't stop until it reaches its destination, no matter how many obstacles come.

He said it is a big success that 30 registered political parties are participating in the national election slated for January 7.

Quader said, "Though BNP is not participating in the election as a party, 30 former MPs, including 15 central leaders [of the party, are taking part in the election. After a long time, a festive atmosphere is prevailing across the country. It's not about whether one or two parties participating in the election, now its more about the people's participation."

The AL general secretary made the remarks during a press briefing at the Awami League central office in Dhanmondi. During the briefing, Quader criticised Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan) and TIB for their silence on "violence committed by BNP in the name of movement."

"Neither TIB nor Shujan (Citizens for Good Governance) has said anything about the violence and terrorism that BNP is unleashing in the country in the name of the movement. But they talk about democracy and human rights," said the AL general secretary. Quader said, "In many countries, including Europe, Africa, and Latin America, elections are held in the absence of opposition parties. No one thinks these elections are illegal!"

"Because no one can say that elections will be illegal just because one or two parties don't participate where people's participation is ensured," he added.

Regarding the Awami League leaders who are submitting nomination papers as independent candidates, the AL general secretary said, "It is not that everyone is participating in the election as independent candidates. We will monitor the development until December 16."

Regarding the GSP benefits of the European Union, Quader said that tension is part of this friendship. "We need them. They need us," he said. AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, and Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, were present at the press briefing.    UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man held for killing 3 in Savar, hired to kill public rep in Tangail: RAB  
Election train running, can't be stopped by anyone: Quader
Victory certain for BNP's movement with like-minded parties: Nazrul
2023 set to be hottest year on record: UN
BD enters into environ-friendly petroleum transportation era
No threats to polls : IGP
BNP, liked-minded parties demand cancellation of polls schedule
Commercial train on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins today


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft