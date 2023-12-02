Video
Home Back Page

Victory certain for BNP's movement with like-minded parties: Nazrul

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

BNP senior leader Nazrul Islam Khan on Friday said victory for their ongoing movement is certain, as the government will not be able to suppress the opposition with its repressive acts.

"Those who are carrying out the movement are now being arrested our leaders Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and all others have been kept in jail only for taking to the streets for democracy," he said.

Speaking at a rally of workers, the BNP leader urged the government to stop filing fictitious cases and the wholesale arrest of the opposition leaders and workers.

"We also urge the government to release those who have been unjustly arrested and accept our justified demands. The movement cannot be suppressed by force and repression," he said.

Nazrul, a BNP standing committee member, said no autocratic regimes in the world could win over people by resorting to repressive acts. "This regime also won't be able to do so. Our struggle is for democracy and for people's right to vote. We'll definitely win this fight. I promise you to fight for that victory."

Sammalita Shramik Parishad arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, demanding the trial for the murder of garment workers, compensation and proper treatment for the injured workers and withdrawal of 'false' cases filed against them in connection with the recent movement.

The rally was also meant for mounting pressure on the government to release the arrested workers, reinstate the sacked workers and provide minimum wage of Tk 25,000 for RMG workers.

Speaking at the programme Nagorik Oikya president Mahumudur Rahman Manna said the government wants to stop the opposition parties' ongoing movement to hold a stage-managed election.

"We know people won't go to vote. But they (govt) will prepare many centers in the stage like a drama later in the evening they will try to announce that we have won the election," he said.

Mentioning that there is a speculation that the US may impose economic sanctions or ban on importing RMG products from Bangladesh, Manna said the government is not thinking about such a serious issue as it busy with how to stage a drama in the name of a national election.

He called upon the workers to continue their movement for realizing their demands as well as for establishing the people's right to vote.

Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Junaid Saki said the government is trying to hold a 'farcical' election to usurp power by using law enforcers and other state apparatus, ignoring the opinions of the people and the global community.

"The United States announced a new policies on labour rights. They said, they can impose new restrictions or sanctions on our garment sector if such one-sided election is held and the rights of workers are violated," he said.    UNB




