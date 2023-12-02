Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2023 set to be hottest year on record: UN

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

GENEVA, Dec 1: This year is set to be the hottest ever recorded, the UN said Thursday, demanding urgent action to rein in global warming and stem the havoc following in its wake.

The UN's World Meteoro-logical Organization warned that 2023 had shattered a whole host of climate records, with extreme weather leaving "a trail of devastation and despair". "It's a deafening cacophony of broken records," said WMO chief Petteri Taalas.

"Greenhouse gas levels are record high. Global temperatures are record high. Sea level rise is record high. Antarctic sea ice is record low."

The WMO published its provisional 2023 State of the Global Climate report as world leaders gathered in Dubai for the UN COP28 climate conference, amid mounting pressure to curb planet-heating greenhouse gas pollution.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said the record heat findings "should send shivers down the spines of world leaders".The stakes have  never been higher, with scientists warning that the ability to limit warming to a manageable level is slipping through humanity's fingers.

The 2015 Paris climate accords aimed to limit global warming to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- and 1.5C if possible.

But in its report, the WMO said 2023 data to the end of October showed that this year was already around 1.4C above the pre-industrial baseline.    �AFP




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Man held for killing 3 in Savar, hired to kill public rep in Tangail: RAB  
Election train running, can't be stopped by anyone: Quader
Victory certain for BNP's movement with like-minded parties: Nazrul
2023 set to be hottest year on record: UN
BD enters into environ-friendly petroleum transportation era
No threats to polls : IGP
BNP, liked-minded parties demand cancellation of polls schedule
Commercial train on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins today


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft