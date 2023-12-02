BD enters into environ-friendly petroleum transportation era

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 1: Bangladesh has entered into the environment-friendly transportation of petroleum products in the sea with the commissioning of the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and installation of double pipeline of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).Pumping of petroleum products from a mother tanker to on-shore storage tanks set up at Matarbari under Maheshkhali upazila began on Thursday last. Petroleum products will be flowed to the Eastern Refinery tanks through pipeline.Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian mother tanker carrying 82,000 metric tonnes of crude oil of ARAMCO arrived in outer anchorage of Bay of Bengal on November 9 for commissioning of the SPM, said M Lukman, Managing Director of the Eastern Refinery Limited.The authorities of the project hired a tug boat from China which arrived in the country on November 22, he said. After arrival of the tug boat, the commissioning of the project began, he said.BPC sources said, the appointed contractor of the project China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering Co Ltd (CPPEC) has imported the pipeline for replacing the damaged ones caused in the test commissioning in July last.The replacement of damaged hose pipe and Mooring Hawser has been completed in the past week, M Lukman said.The test commissioning of 110 km long double pipeline to pump crude petroleum products directly to Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) and the Single Point Mooring (SPM), first-ever petroleum pumping system of the country has been suspended for mechanical faults in pipeline in July 5 last.Following the suspension of the test run, the crude oil carried by the mother tanker had been lightered to the ERL site by two lighter tankers of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).The main objectives of the project are to ensure unloading of imported crude oil and finished products with ease, with low cost and in short time, reducing the system loss in import of crude and finished products through lighterage operation, keeping balance between the growing demand of energy and its supply, enhancing the petroleum oil retention capacity through setting up of six diesel and crude oil storage tanks at Maheshkhali and increasing energy supply security.The deadline for completion of the project is June 2023 next. But the project has already been completed ahead of deadline."Under the current arrangement, big ships usually anchor at deep sea at Kutubdia from where lighter vessels receive the imported crude and refined petroleum to carry to the Eastern Refinery with the whole process taking 12 to 15 days" sources said. After beginning the operation of the Project, the crude petroleum products will be directly pumped to the ERL site.Curently, two lighter vessels of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) carry the imported petroleum products to ERL site from the Kutubdia site of the Bay.But when the SPM is set up with underground pipeline, it will take just 24 to 48 hours.The BPC sources said, with its installation, a total of Taka 800 crore will be saved annually.At present, the country imports nearly 80 million tonmes of crude and refined petroleum fuel to meet the annual demands. Of them nearly 1.2 million tons are refined in ERL, the only refinery of the country.This import is expected to rise significantly when a number of fuel-fired power plants have already been set up in the country.The total cost of the SPM and installation of double pipeline has been enhanced to an amount of Taka 8,298 crore.