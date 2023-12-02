Video
Training on human rights, environmental diligence for factories held in Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

The Responsible Business Hub (RBH), established by BGMEA with GIZ support, conducted two impactful training sessions titled "Training on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence."

The sessions, aimed at onboarding 25 factories, engaging 44 participants, to enhance their understanding of compliance with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act, specifically focusing on Human Rights and Environmental Due Diligence (HREDD), held at BGMEA Complex.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan handed over certificates to the participants who have completed the sessions.

BGMEA Senior Vice President S. M. Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Directors Faisal Samad, Abdullah Hil Rakib, Navidul Huq, and Rajiv Chowdhury and Chair of BGMEA Standing Comm on Trade Fair Mohammad Kamal Uddin were also present at the certificate handover ceremony on Thursday.

The training, led by RBH, focused on capacity building for compliance, environment, and sustainability managers from diverse factories.

These sessions equipped participants with valuable insights into terminologies and processes related to human rights and environmental due diligence.

The trained factory managers are now capable of assessing risks within their operations and supply chains.

This initiative is expected to assist factories in establishing responsible policies, contributing to a more sustainable and ethical approach in Bangladesh's RMG sector.     �UNB




