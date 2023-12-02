2-day EEE Day begins at RUET

RAJSHAHI, Dec 1: A two-day Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) Day 2023 began at Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) on Friday with the call for more research and innovation in the field of electrical and electronics for the betterment of the nation.The festival provided a highly interactive platform in which leading experts and researchers in the field of electrical and electronic engineering discussed recent scientific advances and sought cooperation from all over the world.To mark the day, the department of EEE brought out a colourful rally from premises of the EEE department parading main thoroughfares of the RUET campus largely joined by faculty deans, directors, department heads, teachers, students, officers and employees. �BSS