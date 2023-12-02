Ensuring gender equality an ongoing battle all over the world: Speakers

Global community marks 16 days of Activism to end violence against women and girls each year between 25 November to (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) 10 December (Human Rights Day) .In this regard, Plan International Bangladesh on Thursday arranged a Roundtable Dialogue (RTD) session where the respective ambassadors, CEOs as well as the girls with whom this year's Girls Take Over programme took place joined the session at the Canadian Club.The purpose of this RTD session was to celebrate the incredible potential of girls and amplify voices to protect and support young girl activists. Also, to learn practical experiences from the girls to create impact and reinforce the rights of girl children with an urge to increase investments for girls both nationally and globally.Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls said that ensuring gender equality is an ongoing battle all over the world. Advocacy with the legislative body is essential to create mass awareness. Community based approach has to be implemented in the communities and families to break stereotypes and bring powerful change in the society.Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde mentioned that gender equality means looking at women and girls as an asset. Until now, child marriage is the most severe form of gender-based violence.We believe that girls and women are the master of their own life. We have started to work on a policy level to update the laws to mitigate this issue.British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke said that, in order to achieve the full potential, it is pertinent for a girl to receive a complete 12 years of education.It is also important to include boys as well. Violence against women and girls is unacceptable. We all need to work together at all levels to change the social norms that exist in the society and find possibilities for women and girls to flourish.Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman said that, Surface level conversation is not enough. This discussion session will help us to update our modality of work that can bring gender balance within the system.However, we cannot work alone. Grameen phone is working with organizations like Plan International Bangladesh and providing training to students at school level to empower and inspire young girls by giving them a unique opportunity to step into leadership roles and gain insights into various industries.Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Lilly Nicholls; Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde; British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke; Grameenphone Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yasir Azman and our take over girls of this year-Sanjana, Shawpna, Priti, Shampa, Taslima, Poly, Maleka, Boishakhi, Runa, Shila, Halima were present as panelists in the session. �UNB