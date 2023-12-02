Video
Saturday, 2 December, 2023
City News

Death row convict of Kashimpur Jail dies in hospital

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94

GAZIPUR, Dec 1: A death row convict of Kashimpur High Security Prison in Gazipur died on Friday while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

The deceased was identified as Jahirul Huq Bhuiyan (70), son of late Fazil Uddin of Narayanganj's Araihazar area upazila.
Senior Jail Super of the prison, Subrata Kumar Bala, confirmed the matter.
Rafiqul Islam, resident medical officer of Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital, said the inmate was brought to the hospital with chest pain last night and died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment.

The process of handing over his body to his relatives is underway, said Subrata.     �UNB




« PreviousNext »

