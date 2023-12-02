Fugitive convict held in Noakhali

NOAKHALI,Dec 1: Rapid Action Battalion have arrested a fugitive convict who had been jailed for 17 years in an arms case from Sonaimuri upazila in the district.The detainee was Jakir Hossain, hailed from Hasanpur village in Sonaimuri upazila. RAB men recovered a rifle and two mobile phones from his possession, a RAB press release said here on Friday.Acting on secret information, a team of RAB detained him from Hasanpur village on Thursday midnight.He was accused in 15 cases including four murder cases. �BSS