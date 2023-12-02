Video
Man hacked dead by daughter over trivial issue in Ctg

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 1: A 50-year-old man was hacked to death, allegedly by his daughter, over a trivial matter in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman of Putibila Sarai village under the upazila.

Police detained the accused daughter, Humaira Aktar (22), shortly after the incident.

Lohagara Police Station Officer-in-Charge Rashedul Islam said Humaira hacked her father with a sharp machete when both were engaged in an altercation in the afternoon.

On information, the body was recovered from the house and sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said, adding that the Humaira will be interrogated.

Local Putibila Union Parishad Chairman Jahangir Hossain Manik said the father and the daughter locked into an altercation over feeding husks to cows.

At one stage of the altercation, Humaira hacked her father, leaving him dead on the spot, he added.     �UNB




