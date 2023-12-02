New bridge over Kangsha river demanded  

Dear sirEvery day, nearly over one lakh people use the iron bridge with great risk over the Kangsha river under Guatala union, Dhobaura upazila of Mymensingh district. A portion of the bridge has broken and it has been unused for a long time. Being risky and shaky, it causes several severe accidents. It has lots of big holes where vehicles and passengers often fall accidentally and have to suffer injuries and damages.This one-way bridge also causes traffic jam. When buses, trucks and other vehicles come from one side, other side had to wait. As a result, specially students, patients, and old man suffer badly and farmers can't smoothly use it transporting agricultural products by vehicles or other means.Recently, a similar kind of bridge collapsed on the Dhaka -Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila. The people of seven unions of Dhobaura upazila along with some people of Haluaghat upazila use the bridge to go to Mymensingh Town as it is the only bridge to communicate. A huge number of people go to Guatala Bazar to meet their daily need by using this bridge. Sufferings of these people have been ongoing. Economic activities could not gain the momentum as desired as the bridge has remained an obstacle. Locals' sufferings will not end until a new bridge is built replacing the old one.Temporary steps are not the sustainable solution to safeguard people and reduce their distress. Drawing the attention of the assigned authority, please take swift actions to make a new safer and more standard bridge over Kangsha river.Md. Shihab AkandaStudent, Department of LawUniversity of Dhaka