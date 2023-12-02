Success: A slice of life's pie

Life, a journey adorned with victories, challenges, and setbacks, often weaves itself into the tapestry of success. In a world inundated with narratives glorifying success, one might easily be lured into believing that life's sole purpose revolves around achieving success. From childhood, society often embeds the idea that success is the ultimate measure of fulfilment and happiness. We are encouraged to strive, to excel, to win. But is life solely about the pursuit of success? Is success the true barometer of a life well-lived? Life encompasses numerous dimensions-personal, professional, emotional, spiritual, and social. Success typically tends to be associated with career accomplishments, financial prosperity, or accolades in various fields. While these achievements are undoubtedly valuable, they represent only a fraction of what constitutes a fulfilling life.Success is a multifaceted jewel, reflecting various shades of achievement. It encompasses professional triumphs, personal accomplishments, and the pursuit of one's aspirations. American novelist and essayist Christopher Morley has aptly quoted that there is only one success - to be able to spend your life in your own way. However, limiting life's essence to mere success disregards the intricacies that shape our existence.Success, undoubtedly, adds vigour to life. Achieving goals, be it in careers, relationships, or personal growth, is gratifying. Yet, its prominence overshadows other facets crucial to a fulfilling existence. Success holds its significance. It is the culmination of hard work, dedication, and perseverance. It brings a sense of accomplishment, recognition, and often material wealth. However, limiting life's essence to success alone oversimplifies the multifaceted nature of human existence. Overemphasis on success as the primary goal can lead to a myopic view of life. It may foster relentless ambition at the expense of personal well-being and healthy relationships. Life encompasses a spectrum of experiences-moments of joy, sorrow, growth, connection, learning, and introspection.It's about the journey, not just the destination. Success might bring fleeting moments of elation, but it doesn't guarantee sustained happiness or contentment. When success becomes the sole focus, we risk neglecting the smaller, yet profoundly meaningful moments-the joy of a sunset, the laughter with loved ones, the comfort in solitude, and the simple pleasures that enrich our existence. The relentless pursuit of success can inadvertently lead to tunnel vision, blinding individuals to the richness of life's other offerings. Relationships, personal growth, experiences, compassion, and self-discovery are equally vital components of a fulfilling existence. They shape our character, provide depth to our emotions, and lend meaning to our endeavours.Moreover, success is subjective. What defines success varies vastly from person to person. Sarah Centrella, famous author and motivational speaker, says that 'success is personally defined. It's subjective and it's what you decide it will be.' For some, it's wealth and professional achievements, while for others, it could be nurturing relationships, contributing to society, or achieving inner peace. Placing a universal metric on success neglects individual aspirations, passions, and values, limiting the true essence of a purposeful life. The incessant pursuit of success often instils an insatiable hunger, where each milestone achieved is swiftly replaced by the desire for another, leaving individuals perpetually chasing an elusive goalpost, overlooking the beauty of the present moment.What truly enriches life is a balance-a harmony between aspirations and contentment, ambition and gratitude, success and personal fulfilment. Famous American actress and talk show host Aisha Tyler has rightly said that 'success is not the absence of failure; it's the persistence through failure'. Embracing failure as a catalyst for growth, valuing relationships, finding joy in simple pleasures, and staying true to oneself are indispensable facets in the mosaic of a meaningful life. Ultimately, life transcends the boundaries of success.It's about creating a narrative rich with diverse experiences, meaningful connections, personal growth, and a sense of purpose aligned with one's values. It's about finding a balance that resonates with the individual, enabling them to navigate life's journey with authenticity, resilience, and a genuine appreciation for the multifaceted beauty it offers.Strive for success, celebrate achievements, yet cherish the nuances of life beyond its confines. Embrace connections, seek personal growth, find contentment in small victories, and redefine success based on your unique journey. Success, while an integral part of life, doesn't embody its entirety.Life is an orchestra where success plays a melodious tune among various other harmonies that form the symphony of a truly fulfilled existence. Success, undoubtedly, is a part of life's tapestry, but it's not the sole masterpiece. Life, in its entirety, is a masterpiece-composed of successes, failures, connections, emotions, and personal growth-an intricately woven fabric that holds within it the true essence of existence. May we all navigate this beautiful journey of life, savouring each moment-successes, failures, and everything in between-as part of a much larger, richer tapestry of existence.The writer is an academician and columnist