Water Rights of Bangladesh: International Legal Perspective Concluding Part

Our desired target of increased water availability to a minimum expected level has to be achieved. Towards this end, we need to gear our efforts to maintain depth of river bed through effective dredging and digging by employment of human power. The example of Hwang hoe river of China, once called the 'woe of China" is before us. To prevent over flooding and annual floods of very serious nature, the depth of this river bed was increased to a desired level by digging with human hands, and Hwang hoe no longer woe for China, but rather it turned into an asset. We have huge manpower who might effectively be employed for digging river beds of most rivers. Siltation of river beds is a continuous process due to downstream flow of water through running water bodies during rainy season each year, and as such maintenance of depth of river bed is essential. To this end, effective dredging has to continue as an on-going process throughout the year, and during dry season, where possible, digging by human hands of shallow depth river and canals, already, in process, have to be continued and accelerated. In the past, digging of rivers like Gorai and other rivers and canals were undertaken. At present, there are projects, being implemented by Water Development Board, LGED and local bodies. These projects might be expanded further based on felt need of the people, natural flow of water and requirement for making water available for daily needs, agriculture and pisciculture. China has turned Its cause of woe, the Hwang ho river, into asset by effective use of manpower. We do have a huge manpower which holds great potential for digging by manual labor. All out efforts have to be undertaken for digging the rivers, canals and other water bodies to maintain the depth of rivers, canals and other water bodies to a minimum expected level. In order to make abundant water available, we might plan for undertaking projects for building, huge water reservoir, (using a portion of excess water overflowing during the rainy season), building barrages, raising river banks.Firm determination, unswerving adherence to purpose and dedicated efforts in conjunction with latest appropriate technology help to get the most desired outcome and achieve the almost impossible in the sheer struggle for survival, development and prosperity. People in one part of Netherlands are living on land and homesteads below the sea level by building barriers and barrages to keep them safe from mighty sea and its waves. They have tamed nature to their advantage. We, in Bangladesh, need to put all our best efforts, and we might also achieve our target of managing water flows to meet all or most of our requirements. It is difficult and sometimes, impossible to control natural forces but we can do the do-ables, do what can be done: We can, of course, raise the banks of the rivers, increase the depth of river beds to hold more water and minimize overflows. And we might create huge reservoirs, artificial lakes with raised sides all around, and there is potential for this. We might consider collection and preservation of rain water due to abundance of rain during six months of the year. We have to resort to the latest and most appropriate technologies with regard to all our projects.We have the potential and shown our capability to achieve our desired target in the most adverse circumstances in our march forward towards development and prosperity. Commissioning of Padma Bridge after successful completion of construction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a glaring example of this. We have been able to accomplish this even after withdrawal of international assistance. By the grace of Almighty, with our firm resolve, unswerving adherence to purpose, and dedicated efforts, we have been able to reach our target. Undaunted, Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, went ahead and completed the high cost, most prestigious and useful project with our own resources. We achieved what we had to achieve in our own interest and which is crucially important for us. Here, the context is different, but the issue, the very issue of getting our due and legitimate share of water flows of international rivers as well as increasing water availability by exploring potential additional means is crucially important for our sustenance, life and living of our people.Bangladesh, comprising the greater part of former undivided Bengal, has always been known as 'SUJALA' SUFALA' Bangladesh (Land of abundant water and fertility), having always been drenched by the waters of mighty rivers- Padma, Meghna, Jamuna, Teesta, other rivers and theirtributaries from time immemorial. Do we deserve to be put in a state that there would be little or no water for the people of this land due to man-made intervention, obstacles of barrages, and diversion of natural water flows. This It is not at all acceptable. As per law and principles of equity, we cannot be deprived of our rights in water flows of international rivers, when international law recognizes and specifically lays down provisions for such rights for all countries of the river basin. We would resort to all possible means to assert and establish our inalienable rights in the God-gifted water flows of international rivers when customary international law, international Declarations and latest international law, UN Convention on the law of Non-navigational Watercourses is overwhelmingly on our side. The UN Convention, adopted by the General Assembly in 1997, and in force as International Law since 17 August, 1914, after ratification by required number of tats. It stipulates that States sharing any international water course with other States utilize the water course in its territory in a manner that is equitable and reasonable vis-a-vis the other States sharing it. We need to make all-out effort to sort out the issue promptly by raising the crucial issue at appropriate level and forums: bilateral meeting/discussions with India and relevant international bodies/forums. The main focus will be to get the matter resolved through effective bilateral discussions in the light of international law and latest UN Convention.Along with our all-out efforts to get legitimate water rights in international river flows, we would try to explore and exploit the potential for making abundant water available through preserving and holding more water by making barrages, raising river banks, creating huge water reservoirs/ artificial lakes. These efforts would involve mega projects entailing mega budget and huge expenditure. We would expect international support and development cooperation, and our expectations are most legitimate expectations. There are two overwhelming reasons for our deserving international sympathy, support and development cooperation. Firstly, right and excess to natural flow of water in international rivers is a human right, and it is of crucial importance when sustenance of the people and their life and living are dependent on ii. Secondly, we rightly deserve international support and development cooperation in mega project with big budget as we have demonstrated our capability in the construction of Padma Bridge under the dedicated and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. With a very firm determination, unswerving adherence to purpose, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went ahead with the construction of the Padma Bridge with our own resources after withdrawal of international assistance, and by the Grace of Almighty, we have been able to complete the bridge successfully. We did not receive due assistance from international bodies/donor agencies in construction of Padma Bridge. But we would legitimately expect and deserve that international community will provide all assistance and cooperation-technical, financial, latest expertise and sharing of relevant experience of other countries with effective water/irrigation projects in comparable situation.The issue of construction of diversion channel for further withdrawal and diversion of water from Teesta River by the West Bengal government will further accentuate the existing precariouscondition of water availability. We have already raised up the issue with the national Government of India and waiting for response. In the light of the gravity of the situation, we would ask for prompt response, and holding a joint meeting urgently towards resolving the crucial issue: In the short run, we would prevail upon the Government of India to postpone construction of diversion channels till a joint survey and evaluation is made on the adverse effects of the water diversion channels on the already deteriorating and severely scarce water flow of Teesta River during dry season. In the long run, we would try to reach a comprehensive solution to augment the water flow to fulfill the needs of Bangladesh. The issue of release of quantum of water at Farakka Barrage also demands urgent action. Mighty Padma River turns into canal and the Ganges-kabadak irrigation Project cannot operate due to scarcity of water. We would not be asking for any favor, but only seek for realization of our legitimate rights in the water flows of international rivers as per UN Convention on the law of non-Navigational water courses, which lays down the rule governing the sharing of freshwater resources in international rivers by co-riparian States in a way that is equitable and reasonable. States, sharing any international watercourse with other States, utilize the watercourse in its territory in a manner that is equitable and reasonable vis-a-vis the other states sharing it. We would expect India to respond as a good neighbor in compliance of international law, and as per provisions of UN Convention.The writer teaches law in different private universities