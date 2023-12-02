Solve dollar crisis with FE account of resident Bangladeshis

Bangladesh is now going through the crisis of foreign exchange (FE) as the reserved with banking system is gradually going down during the entire year of 2023. Bangladesh Bank has taken some measures such as restricted use of FE and increase the exchange rate but there is no visible outcome of these efforts. Economists are suggesting that the market should determine the rate of FE, but BB is not willing to let the market to play it's due role regarding exchange rate of FE. BB now came up with another option to allow resident Bangladeshis to open FE account with offshore banking units (OBU) and collect FE from expatriates.Offshore banking units (OBUs) are a separate banking service within a bank. Offshore banking in Bangladesh came into being in 1985mainly to create greater financing opportunities at the Export Processing Zones (EPZs).The main purpose behind the establishment of OBU was to extend foreign currency lending at a lower cost to eligible borrowers to facilitate trade finance and long-term project financing. As of now, most of the transactions in OBU are on discounting of local import and export bills under Usance Payable at Sight (UPAS) arrangement while a smaller part in project finance or long-term loans.BB subsequently allowed the local companies to avail foreign currency loan subject to approval and Exporters to avail short term financing against shipments, which is popularly known as export bill discounting.OBUs make it easier for individuals and businesses to bank internationally and establish offshore accounts. OBUsmay now discount/purchase accepted usance/deferred bills against import from abroad on banker customer relationship applying due diligence and arrange payment to overseas suppliers. With prior permission from the BB, Offshore Banking Unit, may make medium/long term loans/advances to the industrial enterprises resident in Bangladesh. The OBUs played a significant role in opening UPAs Letter of Credit for deferred payment facility for the local importers.With a circular of BB by early this year also allowed OBUs to place funds with their domestic banking units (DBUs), an amount up to 25% of the total regulatory capital of the bank to settle import payments for capital machinery, industrial raw materials, and other imports by the government.Placement of funds from OBUs with domestic banking units will continue to facilitate import payment, amid the forex crisis.The circular specifies a relaxation of the limit to bring further flexibility for external transactions, allowing DBUs to receive funds from any OBUs up to 40% of their total regulatory capital to settle permissible payment obligations as per the prevailing foreign exchange rules and regulations. The relaxation will remain valid until 31 December 2023.On the other hand, the foreign exchange regime of Bangladesh is very conservative and allow only few categories of persons /organization can open foreign currency bank account. These foreign currency accounts are (1) Non-Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (NFCD), Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (RFCD), Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (RFCD), Exporter's Retention Quota (ERQ) etc.Those who are Bangladesh nationals residing abroad, Bangladesh nationals getting salary in foreign currency in Bangladesh and foreign nationals residing abroad or in Bangladesh, foreign missions, their expatriate employees and exporters are eligible to open these savings type Foreign Currency account.One category of account namely 'Non-Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (NFCD)' can be opened from abroad by sending foreign currency through bank and required documents or after returning from abroad temporarily or permanently.Persons ordinarily resident in Bangladesh can open 'Resident Foreign Currency Deposit (RFCD)' with the foreign currency they bring back with them from abroad. They can open and maintain RFCD account in the form of savings nature with foreign currency brought in at the time of their return from abroad.An exporter may open a foreign currency account with any AD branch of bank in order to keep his foreign exchange retention quota in the Exporter's Retention Quota (ERQ) Account. Exporter can use these money for business visits abroad, participation in export fairs and seminars, establishment and maintenance of offices abroad, import of raw materials, machineries and spares etc. without prior approval of Bangladesh Bank. International Credit Card may be issued to the exporters against balances held in the ERQ account.Bangladesh Bank has become flexible to allow another category of FE account with Offshore Banking Operation (OBS). Most of the local banks operateOBS. As per foreign exchange circular No. 19 under headline "Maintaining FC accounts by resident Bangladeshis and others with Offshore Banking Operations (OBOs)"Dated: November 29, 2023stating thatOBOs, may maintain FC accounts termed as International Banking (IB) accounts in the name of resident Bangladeshi individuals and corporate entities including Type-A (wholly foreign owned) EPZ enterprises. Type-B (partially foreign owned) and Type-C (only local ownership)industrial enterprises operating in EPZs/EZs/HTPs having bonafide relations with non-residents.Balances held in deposit accounts can be used for- (i) transfer to on-shore bank accounts for meeting necessary payments and various investments; and (ii) making outward remittances of balance amount including interest/profit as and when necessary.In view of the recent depletion of foreign currency reserve came down to US$16 billion and importers are facing trouble to get foreign currency to open L/c and banks are unable to pay the bills of imports. The difference between official rates and curb market rates has proved that banks are unable to attract remittance to official channels. BB has decided to use the OBOs and newly introduce foreign International Bank account by resident Bangladeshis and corporate entities with OBUs to bring more foreign currency through the official channel. In this context, these accountholders will act as facilitator of remitters and utilize the funds accordingly. The accountholders will act as facilitators to remitters and utilize the funds for their import and other valid purposes. BB officials believe that these measures would help to increase the flow of remittances into the country as well as help to alleviate the dollar crisis.Opening account of resident Bangladeshi is a reformed version of "Import Under Wage earner's Scheme (WES) originally initiated in 1974 after the independence to overcome the crisis of FE. Under WES importers were allowed to buy FE directly from wage earners at a mutually negotiated price.The above-mentioned circular did not clarify whether OBUs will follow the rate of foreign currency as per price fixed by the Chief executive of Banks and association of the AD branches of different banks. The resident Bangladeshis who will open accounts with OBUs should be allowed to buy currencies at the price determined through market mechanisms between buyers and sellers following the successful methods of 'Import Under Wage Earner's Scheme' of the than Bangabandhu government. The courageous step of BB will hopefully resolve the ongoing FE crisis and give confidence to BB to open up the FE market.The writer is Non-Government Adviser, Bangladesh Competition Commission