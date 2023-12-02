Ethical education must for all-round development

What are the measurements of the overall development of a country or a nation? One aspect of it is social and economic development of a country. But there is another aspect which must be taken into account to measure the overall development of a society or a state. Ethical aspect that represents universal human values and moral standard of a nation is also vital for overall development of the country. Components of good governance such as transparency, accountability, tolerance, justice, equality etc predominantly reflect the moral and ethical aspects of a society or a nation.Ethics since the time immemorial have been considered the pillar of civilizational advancement. Every civilization was built upon its distinct moral principles that contributed to ensuring discipline and social cooperation driving it towards progress and advancement. Every religion at the time of advent was a kind of moral revolution against the degradation of the existing society.So, since antiquity ethics and moral principles had been at the core of civilizational and cultural progress. Even today when science and technology is at its peak triggering an information revolution turning the world into a global village and gave it a speed beyond imagination, ethics and values still hold the key to building up of a disciplined, enlightened and progressive society.Institutions like family and society play vital role in shaping the values and forming moral foundation of an individual. Role of education system of a country is also very crucial in the formation and instilling ethics and values in a person. I like to focus on the role of education in forming a value based ethical society and nation.Education must not be misconceived only for acquiring knowledge and skills. As if these two objectives if achieved one will be able to play his due role in fulfillment of the needs of a society and states. Those whovisualise development in terms of economic development and material gain emphasise only on acquiring of knowledge and skills. Of course these two are the basic necessities for material development of a society but if we think in terms of overall development of society and nation we have to give due importance to ethical standards and moral values that regulate human behaviour or spiritual aspect of the society.Two broad objectives of education are: Material development and spiritual upliftment of a nation. We must be equipped with proper knowledge and skill through education to ensure our march towards prosperity both economic and social. On the other hand education must play crucial role for the spiritual development of a nation through instilling universal values and ethics in every individual comprising the society and nation so that these two developments combined together contribute to harmonious development of society and nation.So for true development of a nation and country we need the harmonious development and growth of the personality of every student/individual through combining in him/her knowledge, skills, moral and universal human values.Education systems play here very dominant role. Hence education system should be focused not only on acquiring knowledge and skills but also on cultivating universal and moral values among the student. I want to give much emphasis on individual and personal growth of a student as society is nothing but a group of individuals.So to build an enlightened society and state, ethical education must be an indispensable part of our education system. Each and every student alongside acquiring knowledge and skills necessary for life must be adorned with universal human values through education to help him grow as an enlightened personality and good citizen of the country. Human attributes like truthfulness, emphathy, patience, tolerance, humility, discipline, patriotism, integrity, etc including all other noble values of life should be reflected in the content of the curriculum and should be in practice in educational institutions. Curriculum and content of education must contain stories and biographies of renowned personalities highlighting the ethical aspect of their life to inspire the learners.Specially primary and secondary level of education should be the focus of ethical education to give moral foundation to the life of student and learner to help them grow as a good human being apart from being a knowledgeable and skilled person. Primary level of education is most important as it is the foundational level education and good human qualities and noble values can be inculcated deeply on learners mind at this level. Once it is deeply rooted in the psyche of the student throughout his life he will be guided by it.Our society is now going through a moral erosion and decadence being manifested in various forms of crimes and in many other kind of deviation in every aspect of life.There is a hue and cry for effective institutional actions against the wrong doers. lnstitutions which are working as watchdog are as usually functioning and some sort of actions are also being taken. But if we cannot produce good people through learning, motivation, instilling and practicing of universal social values and moral principles only regulatory measures is not enough to check erosion of values in a society.My vision of ethical society based on universal values is on individual development of a person in a society. If through our education system and our other institutions we can produce moral persons and good human beings this will give strong foundation of ethics in society which will help address social ills and maladies as well as ensure speedy journey of a nation towards development and progress.Our Education policy 2010 which was acclaimed by all quarters duly recognised the importance of ethical education and contains a chapter on it. Given the unprecedented advancement of technology and emergence of many devices having harmful contents, we need to be more cautious to safeguard student from its harmful impact. Hence innovative approach is required to preparing content of textbook for ethical education.So, human resource development must include ethical development to steer the nation towards desired goal of an enlightened and progressive society. Every learner of our education system must come out not only as a knowledgeable and skilled person but also as a good human being gifted with moral and universal human values. And that is the key to prosperity and all round development of a nation.The writer is former DG, Bangladesh Institute of Administration and Management (BIAM)