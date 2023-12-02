19 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts

A total of 19 people including three women have been arrested along with drugs in separate drives in 10 districts- Rajshahi, Barguna, Kurigram, Bagerhat, Chapainawabganj, Barishal, Kishoreganj, Narayanganj, Gaibandha and Joypurhat, in recent times.RAJSHAHI: Three people were detained along with drugs in separate drives in the district recently.Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an alleged top-listed drug peddler along with 1.1 kilograms of heroin from Godagari Upazila of the district early Thursday.The arrested man is Muhammad Liton, 44, son of late Hossain Ali, a resident of Char Amtali Village under Godagari Upazila.RAB sources on Thursday afternoon said that acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Liton at around 4 am. The team recovered the heroin after searching the house and arrested him during the drive.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Godagari Model Police Station (PS) in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized contraband goods was handed over to the police on Thursday.On the other hand, RAB members arrested a young man involved in drug trafficking with a unique method of hiding heroin inside pumpkins from Godagari Upazila recently.The arrested is Apu Ali, 22, son of Abu Taher, hails from Sadar Upazila in Chapainawabganj District.RAB-5 Commander Lieutenant Colonel Riaz Shahriar said on information, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in Digorom Ghuntighar area under Mohonpur Union of the upazila at around 4 pm on Monday, and arrested him along with the heroin.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Godagari PS in this regard, the RAB official added.RAB members, in another drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with two kilograms of heroin in the district recently.The arrested is Abdul Halim alias Dalim, 25, a resident of Diar Manikchalk Village under Godagari Upazila.RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of the elite force conducted a drive in the house of Dalim and arrested him red-handed along with the heroin.The estimate market value of the seized drugs is about 2 crore.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Godagari Model PS in this connection and the arrested person along with the seized drugs was handed over to the police.BARGUNA: Three people including a woman were arrested along with drugs in separate drives in Taltali Upazila of the district recently.Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a man and his son along with 3.3 kilograms of hemp from the upazila early Wednesday.The arrested persons are: Hemayet Talukder alias Himu, 50, and his son Sohan Talukder, 24, residents of Nalbunia Village under Ward No. 7 of Sharik Khali Union in the upazila.Acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in their house at early hours and arrested the duo red-handed along with the drugs, said Md Bashir Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) of District DB Police.Later on, the arrested were handed over to Taltali PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act against them, the OC added.On the other hand, police arrested a woman along with one kilograms of hemp from Taltali Upazila in the district recently.The arrested woman is Sabina Akhter, 21, wife of Ibrahim Hawlader, a resident of Namishepara area in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Namishepara area, and arrested the woman along with the hemp.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Taltali PS in this regard.Taltali PS OC Shahidul Islam Khan confirmed the matter.FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Police arrested two drug dealers along with 18 kilograms of hemp and 10 yaba tablets from Fulbari Upazila in the district recently.Police sources said on information, the law enforcers recovered 18 kilograms of hemp from an auto-rickshaw in Taluk Shimulbari area.No one was arrested at that time.In another drive, police arrested two people along with 10 yaba tablets from Bhangamor Union in the upazila.The arrested men are: Tushar Haque, 22, a resident of Baniatari Village, and Ranjit Roy, 28, of Boailvir Village.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhangamore Chhararpar area, and arrested the duo red-handed along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Fulbari PS, the arrested were sent to jail following a court order.Fulbari PS OC Prankrishna Debnath confirmed the matter.RAMPAL, BAGERHAT: Police arrested a man along with 14 yaba tablets from Rampal Upazila in the district recently.The arrested is Md Nurul Islam alias Babu, 44, son of Atiar Rahman, a resident of Ronsen area under Ujalkur Union in the upazila.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Bhaga Bazar area, and arrested him along with the yaba tablets.After filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act with Rampal PS, the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.Rampal PS OC SM Ashraful Alam confirmed the matter.CHAPAINAWABGANJ: Members of RAB, in a drive, arrested an alleged drug peddler along with 302 bottles of phensedyl from Shibganj Upazila in the district recently.The arrested is Md Sajib Ali, 20, a resident of Kalitala Fakirpara area under Sadar Upazila in the district.RAB sources said acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-5 from Chapainawabganj Camp conducted a drive at Beribandh Pulpara area under Ghorapakhia Union of Shibganj Upazila and arrested Sajib along with the phensedyl.Later on, the elite force handed him over to Shibganj PS after filing of a case under the Narcotics Control Act.BARISHAL: Police arrested two people along with 100 yaba tablets from Kawnia PS area in the city recently.The arrested are: Md Shafayet Islam Jishan, 22, son of Md Jahidul Islam of Kawnia Basu Miar Goli, and Md Tushan, 25, son of late Fayez Shareng of Kawnia Housing area.Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Ward No. 1 Marakkhola area under Kawnia PS, and arrested them along with the yaba tablets.Kawnia PS OC Md Asaduzzaman confirmed the matter, adding that a case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with the PS in this regard.KISHOREGANJ: DB Police arrested a man along with 400 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested is Rajib Mia, 27, son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Karmuli Village under in the upazila.District DB Police OC Md Abul Bashar said a team of the force raided Monipurghat Brize area arrested him along with the yaba tablets.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Kishoreganj Model PS in this regard, the OC added.NARAYANGANJ: Members of Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) arrested a man along with 4,000 yaba tablets from the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Siddhirganj in the district recently.The arrested man is Tanjil Hridoy, 22, son of Md Farid of Adabor PS area in Dhaka.It was known that on information, a team of District DNC led by its Inspector Fazlul Haque Khan arrested him along with the yaba tablets from a Dhaka-bound bus on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Siddhirganj Sanarpar in the city.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed with Siddhirganj PS in this connection.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: Police arrested two people including a woman along with yaba tablets and heroin in separate drives in Sadullapur Upazila of the district recently.The arrested are: Abdul Majid, 45, of Bongram Union, and Mariam Begum, 45, of Faridpur Union in the upazila.Police sources said the law enforcers conducted separate drives in the upazila, and arrested the duo along with 3,600 yaba tablets and two grams of heroin.After filing of separate cases under the Narcotics Control Act with Sadullapur PS, the arrested were sent to jail following the court orders.Sadullapur PS OC Mahbub Alam Rana confirmed the matter.JOYPURHAT: Members of RAB-5 arrested three people along with 42 yaba tablets from Sadar Upazila in the district recently.The arrested are: Shyamol Chandra Mahanta, 52, Imran Hossain, 30, and Naeem Hossain, 23.RAB-5 Joypurhat Camp Company Commander Major Md Sheikh Sadiq said the elite force members arrested them along with the yaba tablets from Paikar-Daria area.A case under the Narcotics Control Act was filed against the arrested with Joypurhat Sadar PS, the RAB official added.