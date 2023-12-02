Five killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people including a woman have been killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Gopalganj, Barishal, Habiganj and Natore, in three days.GOPALGANJ: A man was killed and another injured as two motorcycles were collided head-on in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday.The accident took place in Pathalia area on the Dhaka-Khulna highway of the upazila in the evening.The deceased was identified as Abdus Samad Molla, 45, son of Abdul Jalil Molla, a resident of the upazila. He worked in Ghonapara Government Pharmaceutical Company.Police and local sources said Samad Molla was returning home from office in the evening. On the way, his motorcycle collided head-on with another motorcycle in Pathalia area, which left Samad dead on the spot and another motorcyclist injured.The injured was rescued and taken to Gopalganj Medical College Hospital.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station (PS) Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A woman was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.The accident took place in Shahajira area on the Batajore-Sarikel road of the upazila at around 9:30 am.The deceased was identified as Shila Akhter, 20, wife of Sohan Sheikh, a resident of Uttar Sakokathi Village under Sarikel Union in the upazila.Quoting locals, Sarikel Union Parishad (UP) Member Roni Molla said an auto-van hit a standing truck after losing its control over the steering in Shahajira area in the morning, which left auto-van passenger Shila seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed to a private hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) following the deterioration of her condition. Later on, Shila succumbed to her injuries on the way to the SBMCH.Being informed, police recovered the body.HABIGANJ: A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Shaistaganj Upazila of the district on Wednesday.The accident took place in Olipur area on the Olipur-Shailjura road of the upazila at noon.The deceased were identified as Yeasin Mia, 15, son of Kasom Ali, a resident of Suraboi Village in the upazila. He was an SSC candidate from a local school the next year.Local sources said a truck of RFL Company ran over the boy in Olipur area at noon while he was walking along the road, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and immediately took him to Habiganj District Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.NATORE: Two people were killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in Bagatipara and Baraigram upazilas of the district in two days.A college student was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila on Wednesday.The accident took place in Muradpur area on the Malanchi-Doyarampur road of the upazila at around 11 am.The deceased was identified as Jahid Hasan, 18, son of Kamal Hossain, a resident of Shob Mandalpara Village under Lalpur Upazila in the district. He was an eleventh grader at Bagatipara Technical and BM College.The injured is Imon Ali, 18, a classmate of the deceased and son of Sujon Ali of the same area.It was known that four friends were returning home from college riding by two motorcycles. On the way, Jahid's motorcycle hit an electric pole after losing its control over the steering in Muradpur area, which left him dead on the spot and his pillion rider Imon seriously injured.Injured Imon was rescued and rushed to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex first, where the on-duty doctor shifted him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.Bagatipara Model PS OC Nannun Khan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken in this regard.Earlier, a man was killed after being hit by a truck in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The accident took place in Ahmedpur Bus Stand area on the Natore-Pabna highway of the upazila.The deceased was identified as Afaz Uddin, 60, son of late Fazu Pramanik, a resident of Ahmedpur Village in the upazila. He was a betel trader by profession.Quoting locals, Jhalmalia Highway PS OC Masudur Rahman said a Pabna-bound speedy truck from Natore hit Afaz Uddin in Ahmedpur Bus Stand at night while he was crossing the Natore-Pabna highway, which left him seriously injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.