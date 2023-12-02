Minor drowns in Meherpur pond

MEHERPUR, Dec 1: A minor child drowned in a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday morning.The deceased was identified as Saimon Islam, 2, son of Hasan Ali, a resident of Kalaidanga Village under the upazila.It was known that the child slipped into a pond next to the house while he was walking along the bank of the pond in the morning.Later on, the family members rescued him and took to Meherpur Sadar Hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.Officer-in-Charge of Meherpur Sadar Police Station Tajul Islam confirmed the incident.