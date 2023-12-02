Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 December, 2023, 8:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World AIDS Day observed in Panchagarh

Published : Saturday, 2 December, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondent

World AIDS Day observed in Panchagarh

World AIDS Day observed in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Dec 1: The World AIDS Day was observed in the district on Friday through rally and discussion meeting.
This year's theme is 'Community Invitation, AIDS Will Be Controlled'.

Civil Surgeon (CS) office organized a rally and discussion meeting. In the morning, the rally started from the CS office premises paraded main roads in the town.
Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the CS office.  Acting CS Dr SIM Raziul Karim presided over it.

The CS said, the World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year to spread awareness about the Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and to help those affected by this disease.

Over the years, advance in medical research, increased awareness, and better treatment have made it possible to bring about several changes to the transmission and treatment of HIV AIDS, he added.

He further said, advance in HIV prevention and treatment are hindered due to poor social status, civil society and backward thinking among marginalised people.

If these barriers can be removed, the country can further help prevent HIV, making it possible to eliminate AIDS altogether, he maintained.

The first AIDS patient was identified in Bangladesh in 1989. According to the data of the Department of Health, from November 2022 to October 2023, 1,100 people infected with HIV were detected.

Acording to the National AIDS/STD Control Department of Bangladesh, there are 27 centres in the country for AIDS detection. Treatment is provided from 11 centres.

Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Medical Associastion MA Dr Mansur Alam, Specialist Doctor Amir Hossain, Cardiologist Mahbubul Alam, Dr SM Sharif Afzal and Health Education Officer Ziauddin, among others, spoke at the meeting.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


19 nabbed with drugs in 10 districts
Five killed in road mishaps in four districts
Minor drowns in Meherpur pond
World AIDS Day observed in Panchagarh
Char children drop out of education every year for natural calamities
Eight houses burnt in Nilphamari
Woman crushed under train in Parbatipur
Farmer hacked to death in Dinajpur


Latest News
After OCs, EC asks for transfer of UNOs to conduct upcoming elections smoothly
Fresh Israeli strikes kill 109 in Gaza
BFUJ, CUJ for cancellation of Mustafizur's nomination
Jhalakathi district BNP declares Shahjahan Omar persona non grata
EC begins scrutiny of nomination papers
Two killed in M'singh road crash
Cox's Bazar Express train crushes youth on the first day
We pride ourselves to fight all the way through: Ajaz Patel
EC orders transfer of all UNOs
Shakib replies to show cause notice
Most Read News
29 arrested in anti-narcotics drives
29 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Fugitive death convict arrested after long 30 years
29 killed after truce ends: Hamas-run health ministry
BNP expels two more leaders for violating party discipline
Train service on Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar route begins
Death row convict dies in Kashimpur jail
Woman killed after being hit by bike in city
Mother, daughter killed as truck hits auto-rickshaw in Noakhali
WB grants $1.2 bln loan to Ukraine for supporting social aid programs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft