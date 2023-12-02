World AIDS Day observed in Panchagarh

PANCHAGARH, Dec 1: The World AIDS Day was observed in the district on Friday through rally and discussion meeting.This year's theme is 'Community Invitation, AIDS Will Be Controlled'.Civil Surgeon (CS) office organized a rally and discussion meeting. In the morning, the rally started from the CS office premises paraded main roads in the town.Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the CS office. Acting CS Dr SIM Raziul Karim presided over it.The CS said, the World AIDS Day is observed on December 1 every year to spread awareness about the Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS) caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and to help those affected by this disease.Over the years, advance in medical research, increased awareness, and better treatment have made it possible to bring about several changes to the transmission and treatment of HIV AIDS, he added.He further said, advance in HIV prevention and treatment are hindered due to poor social status, civil society and backward thinking among marginalised people.If these barriers can be removed, the country can further help prevent HIV, making it possible to eliminate AIDS altogether, he maintained.The first AIDS patient was identified in Bangladesh in 1989. According to the data of the Department of Health, from November 2022 to October 2023, 1,100 people infected with HIV were detected.Acording to the National AIDS/STD Control Department of Bangladesh, there are 27 centres in the country for AIDS detection. Treatment is provided from 11 centres.Additional Superintendent of Police SM Shafiqul Islam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Medical Associastion MA Dr Mansur Alam, Specialist Doctor Amir Hossain, Cardiologist Mahbubul Alam, Dr SM Sharif Afzal and Health Education Officer Ziauddin, among others, spoke at the meeting.